Session hasn’t yet started but meetings and preparations have begun. I was named vice-chair of the House Transportation Committee this session.
The Department of Transportation presented their overview for the upcoming year to the Appropriations and Budge Subcommittee for Transportation this past week, which I attended. My goal as vice-chair will be to try to focus on rural roads and their needs.
Shoulders on many of our roads would be a good starting point. Another road trip with Transportation Sec. Gatz down State Highway 63 from Haileyville to Kiowa might be in order.
Kenneth Corn, U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development state director, traveled to Wilburton last week to tour the remains of Latimer County Hospital.
This is a step in the process as we try to determine a path forward into getting some type of health care facility in the Wilburton area. The “new wing,” as many refer to it, was dedicated in 2007 but is actually out of compliance in several areas.
At this time, a feasibility study will be conducted to try to determine if even this wing can be utilized. I remain committed to some type of emergency care facility located here.
I also wish to commend our new Attorney General Gentner Drummond as he takes the lead in the Swadley’s investigation.
I do not know where this might go, but at least I believe it is progressing in earnest.
Finally, last week, I participated in one of my favorite events as I attended the 78th Southeast District Livestock show on the campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College. The local Lions Club has been a principal sponsor of this show for 78 years. These type of events don’t just happen, and I commend all the local Lions who participated to make this show a success. You don’t do this for yourself but rather our youth.
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
