County commissioners were joined by members of several agencies Monday as they declared April as Child Abuse Awareness Month in Pittsburg County.
In their proclamation, county commissioners cited the need for communities to come together help prevent child abuse.
Following the proclamation, public officials, staff members and others gathered on the courthouse steps before walking to the center median in Carl Albert Parkway to set up some signs and pinwheels designed to draw attention to Child Abuse Awareness Month.
In addition to District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan’s’ staff, those represented included the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the state Department of Human Services, the judiciary, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the McAlester Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort.
“It’s gratifying to see so many groups come together to share our dedicated commitment,” Sullivan said.
The proclamation “calls upon all citizens, community agencies, faith groups medical facilities, elected leaders and businesses to increase their participation in efforts to support families, thereby preventing child abuse and strengthening the communities in which we live.”
The proclamation cites the reasons for Child Abuse Awareness:
• “Children are vital to our state’s future success and quality of life, as well as being our most valuable assets.
• “All children deserve to have safe, stable, nurturing homes and communities they need to foster their healthy growth and development.
• “Child abuse and neglect is a community responsibility affecting both the current and future life of a community.
• “Communities that provide parents with the social support, knowledge of parenting and child development and concrete resources they need to cope with stress and nurture their children ensure all children grow to their full potential.
• “Effective child abuse prevention strategies succeed because of partnerships created among citizens, human service agencies, schools, faith -based communities, health care providers civic organizations, law enforcement agencies and the business community.”
Signing the proclamation were Sullivan along with County Commission Chairman / District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith, District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
Child abuse efforts nationwide seem to be having an impact, based on numbers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children, Youth and Families. Numbers are based on a voluntary, national data collection and analysis program to make available state child abuse and neglect information.
Data has been collected every year since 1991 and is collected from child welfare agencies in the 50 states,Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. Key findings in this report for 2020, published in January 2022 includes:
• The national rounded number of children who received a child protective services investigation response or alternative response decreased from 3,476,000 for the 2019 federal fiscal year to 3,145,000 for FFY 2020.
• Comparing the national rounded number of victims from FFY 2019, which is 656,000, to the national rounded number of victims in 2020, which is 618,000, shows a decrease as well.
• FFY 2020 data shows three-quarters, 76.1% of victims are neglected; 16.5% are physically abused, 9.4% are sexually abused, and 0.2% are sex trafficked.
• The national estimate of victims who died from abuse and neglect decreased from 1,830 for FFY 2019 to 1,750 for FFY 2020. The rate of child fatalities also decreased from 2.48 per 100,000 children in the population to 2.38 per 100,000 children in the population.
Child abuse prevention and awareness advocates maintain that one case is too many and they plan to continue their efforts to combat child abuse and neglect through awareness and enforcement efforts.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
