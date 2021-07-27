Pittsburg County commissioners say they are denying a demand from the city of McAlester to pay the city more than $4 million for equipment inside the Expo Center — but city officials say they made no such demand.
City Manager Pete Stasiak also said Monday afternoon he is ready to hand possession of the Expo Center back to the county commissioners without taking a vote from the city council.
The matter was briefly discussed at the last city council meeting when Stasiak distributed a copy of a June letter from the commissioners, saying the county was terminating a 2001 contract that leased the Expo Center to the city of McAlester for 30 years at the cost of $1.
Stasiak said he heard no opposition from the council to the county’s letter and he is interpreting that as meaning the council is OK with letting the commissioners terminate the agreement and retake possession and operation of the building.
“The indications I have is they are fine with giving it back to the county,” Stasiak said.
He said the city’s intent is to continue to work with the county to benefit the Expo Center, the city, the county and the region.
Mayor John Browne stated a similar thought.
“We’re going to continue to work with the county at the same level they worked with us,” Browne said.
County commissioners voted during their regular Monday meeting to send the letter to the city in what they maintain is in response to a previous meeting between County Commissioner Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman and Stasiak.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan made a few changes to the letter before the commissioners voted to send it. Sullivan said the commissioners’ letter is a response to a verbal request from the city.
Commissioners told the News-Capital the city made a verbal request for reimbursement for some bleachers, tables and other items in the Expo Center during the meeting between Selman and Stasiak.
Selman said the commissioners are not going to pay the money — and he had already relayed the commissioners’ answer to Stasiak.
“I told him ‘no’ in-person,” Selman said.
“We don’t need to pay anything,” Selman said. “Everything out there was paid for with taxpayer dollars.”
When contacted for a response to the letter, Stasiak said he made no demand that the county pay the city $4 million or more for what the city considers its assets.
“Absolutely not,” Stasiak said. “My comment was we had more than $4 million worth of assets at the Expo Center,” he said. Stasiak said he suggested the commissioners send a letter to the city council saying what they wanted left in the building.
Stasiak said the city cannot leave its unattached assets in place.
“The council has to declare it surplus,” Stasiak said. He said the county commissioners are familiar with the process. Stasiak said the city is currently compiling an inventory list of its unattached assets at the site — which he interpreted as things not permanently attached to the building.
County commissioners also voted to begin advertising for the position of Expo Center manager. The position is currently held by city of McAlester Expo Center Director Billy Sumner, who is also the city’s tourism director.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said the county plans to accept applications through Aug. 13. Smith noted the ad does not include a hire date or a salary.
Sullivan said the county commissioners and the city of McAlester both have an idea of what they would like to see happen in regard to the Expo Center.
“I’m hopeful we can meet in the middle,” Sullivan said, adding he’s not yet certain what that entails.
Commissioners maintain the county could do a better job of operating the Expo Center than the city has done. Smith previously said he is open to the possibility of using a portion of the county’s American Rescue Funds to upgrade the building, including the addition of air conditioning throughout the facility.
The News-Capital obtained a copy of the letter commissioners planned to send Monday, from Commission Chairman Selman to the city of McAlester, marked “Attn: Pete Stasiak.”
“As chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, I am writing in answer to the demands of the city of McAlester, regarding payment for items purchased for the McAlester Expo Center by the city of McAlester in the amount requested of $4,000,000+ dollars or items (permanent fixtures) would be removed from the building,” Selman said in the letter.
“Pittsburg County does not agree to the request,” the letter continues. Pittsburg County believes that since the items purchased for the Expo Center were purchased with taxpayer dollars, it would not be appropriate for Pittsburg County to use additional taxpayer dollars to purchase these items a second time, the letter states.
All events held at the Expo Center benefit the city by the collecting of sales tax and hotel/motel tax and will continue to benefit the city of McAlester once possession transfers to Pittsburg County, the letter continues.
“The citizens of McAlester voted in the lodging tax that was supposed to help fund the expo center; the expo center was used as a main talking point for getting this tax passed. Private citizens also donated funds to help construct the expo center,” the letter states.
Selman said in the letter it seems the city has lost sight “of the fact that the objective has always been to bring additional tourism to southeast Oklahoma, Pittsburg County and the city of McAlester, which in turn would bring in additional sales tax dollars and additional jobs.
“It is the wish of Pittsburg County that transfer of the expo center go as smoothly as possible and that all capital outlay items and permanent fixtures purchased for the expo center remain with the expo center,” the letter continues.
Stasiak reiterated he made no demand the county pay the approximately $4 million mentioned in the letter.
He did not equate telling Selman the city has more than $4 million in assets at the site with a demand that the county pay that much or the city would begin removing the items.
In response to Selman saying the city has benefited from sales tax and the hotel/motel tax in place, Stasiak said the county has benefited for years in its sales tax collections due to activities the city has held at the Expo Center.
“We will continue to prioritize tourism and economic development as we have for the past 20 years,” Stasiak said. “We are not turning our backs on it.”
Both Stasiak and Browne noted that the county initiated terminating its lease with the city.
“We are not taking any permanent fixtures,” Stasiak said.
Stasiak said he’s been cooperative with the county. He said the first thing he did was provide the commissioners’ office with a list of already-scheduled activities at the Expo Center that extends into 2022. He said he also provided contact numbers.
The city manager said it’s not the city’s intent to leave an empty building to the commissioners. He said he would be willing to leave the table and chairs in the large banquet room, for example, until the commissioners decided if they wanted to buy them or replace them with something different.
“We are here to help them as long as they want our help,” Stasiak said. “It is not our intent to hand them the keys and walk away and never look back.”
Browne agreed, also saying the commissioners initiated the action.
“We have a fiduciary interest in the city,” Browne said. “Part of that is taking care of things
“We intend to work with them,” Browne said. “The ball is in their court.”
With the county preparing to advertise for a new Expo Center manager, Stasiak said Sumner will continue serving as the director of the city’s Tourism Department, working with the OKLA Theater and handling other tasks.
“We have more than enough for him to do,” Stasiak said.
Selman and Smith both voted for the resolution to send the letter and to begin taking applications for Expo Center manager. District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers did not attend the meeting.
