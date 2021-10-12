Pittsburg County commissioners voted Monday to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to award vendors for installation of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit at the Pittsburg County Jail.
Commissions approved using ARPA funds to pay for equipment and installation of the new HVAC unit, as well as a crane to set it on top of the building. Both the county jail and the sheriff's office are housed inside the building, called the Pittsburg County Justice Center.
It's part of a recent series of upgrades at the facility, which has a new white and blue look. Sheriff Chris Morris said that's the result of inmates painting the building with a protective sealant.
Meanwhile, commissioners awarded contracts to several vendors as part of an HVAC project at the facility, which came to a total of $8,990.44.
Vendors and prices awarded include:
• HVAC unit — Locke Supply Co. for $6,808.
• Labor and installation costs — Kurt Whiteside for $1,200.
• Plumbing supplies — Locke Supply Co. for $151.13.
• Electrical supplies — Locke Supply Co. for $231.31.
• Crane — McCabe Crane & Sign Co., $600.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers, joined with District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman to make the vote to award the vendors unanimous.
Designated as Project No. APRA-21.004, the project approved Monday is in addition to a separate project to replace another HVAC unit at the facility. The project approved is designed to cover a portion the building, with another HVAC project to cover the rest of the facility, said Commissioners First Deputy Sandra Crenshaw.
When the News-Capital later asked about the APRA-21.004 project number — which is the APRA number approved for the planned HVAC project at the Expo Center — Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell determined there had been a scrivener's error placing the wrong APRA project number on the document commissioners approved Monday for the HVAC unit at the jail.
She said it will have to be amended and brought back before the commissioners for approval with the correct APRA project number on the document.
Project No. APRA-21.002, approved by the commissioners last week, consists of replacing an HVAC unit and a hot water heater at the jail. Commissioners approved plans for that HVAC unit to be equipped with HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters, an advanced filter system designed to eliminate up to 99.9% of the viruses in the air and on the surface.
This project "should fall under the implementing infection prevention measures or ventilation improvements in congregate settings, health care settings or other key locations," the resolution states. "The hot water heater should also fall under implementing infection prevention measures," the resolution approving Project No. APRA-21.002 states.
Trammell said the HVAC unit approved Monday is also supposed to provide additional protection.
"It has ultraviolet light filtering that's supposed to kill viruses," she said. Trammell said there are plans for more HVAC projects at the site.
Meanwhile, Morris said the work inmates did to cover the jail with the protective sealant that gives the building its new white and blue hue has been getting some reactions
He said they did such a good job that several pastors have already contacted him asking if they can use the inmate workers to paint their churches, too.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
