It's all in the details.
Pittsburg County commissioners approved an updated fee schedule and rental agreement for the Southeast Expo Center, which includes terms and conditions for renting the facility, during their Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Commissioners said they needed updates for several reasons, including deposits for renting the facility and for renters to clean up after using the Expo Center.
"It's more about getting the money upfront, first, for cleaning," said District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers.
County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith indicated the rental agreement needed to be streamlined.
"This input will make it more simpler," he said, saying it will clarify some aspects of the Expo Center rental agreement. He predicted some users will be more conscientious about cleaning up the space they rented after usage, with the county having the signed agreement in-hand.
"It's about simplicity in communication," Smith said of the new updated rental agreement form and schedule.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman agreed.
"It makes it simpler to fill out," Selman said of the new rental fee schedule and rental agreement form.
Smith added that "It has more clarification and to who has to pay what." Selman said questions were designed to "cover our bases."
Updates were also designed to give those operating the Expo Center more information about renter's needs in advance of an event.
"How many chairs? How many tables? Are they round or are they square?" Smith said, giving some examples. "It sounds crazy," Smith said, but it can get complicated when there are multiple small events ongoing at the same time, such as " a baby shower here and a wedding there."
Commissioners said the updated rental agreement and fee schedule was not designed to raise the cost of renting the Expo Center, but to clarify matters.
It states "The Rental Agreement shall have no force or effect whatsoever until it is signed and returned with both rental and security deposits and signed by a member of the Expo Center administration."
Another paragraph states "Rates will include utilities needed for the event, unless otherwise specified due to the nature of the event."
"Animals will not be permitted in the banquet rooms, unless used by physically impaired individuals," the Facility Rental Terms and Condition states.
"Pittsburg County will be permitted to photograph and videotape any and all activities held a the Southeast Expo Center exclusively for the promotion and advertisement of the Expo Center and the tourism efforts of Pittsburg County," the rental agreement continues. "This media will not be shared, sold or given to anyone outside the Pittsburg County Board of commissioners or Expo Center staff."
Security and cleaning deposits are as follows: For the entire building, $500; Downstairs, Room 100 — $100; Downstairs Room 103 — $300; Upstairs rooms, $50 per room.
An initial rental deposit is required to reserve a room or date, with 50% of the total rental rate required at the time the contract is signed. The remaining balance is to be paid within 30 days before the first scheduled event."No event will be paid, or date removed from availability until the full deposits are made," the updated agreement states.
Regarding security deposits, the document specifies what is required involving cleaning:
"It is the responsibility of the lessee to make sure the rented area is clean of all trash, debris and decorations, including streamers and/or confetti. Lessee is not required to clean bathrooms, take out trash, mop, sweep and vacuum or put way tables and/or chairs."
However, "Excessive cleaning by Expo staff may result in forfeiture of security deposits," the rental agreement states. "Deposit will not be returned if excessive cleaning is necessary after an event," the agreement continues.
The fee schedule for security deposits is:
• Expo Hall / Entire Building — $500.
• Downstairs Room 100 — $100.
• Downstairs Room 103 — $300.
• Upstairs rooms — $50 per room.
• Alcohol de[posit, all rooms — $200.
A 2.5% surcharge is added to credit card payments.
"If you show up on the day of your event and the rental has not been paid,prior to, you will not be allowed to hold your event," the agreement states.
Rental agreement rates include:
• Entire building — $2,500 first day, with $2,000 for additional days.
• Expo Hall — $1,500 first day, with $1,000 for additional days.
• Room 101 — $50 per hour or $350 daily rate.
• Room 103 — $100 per hour, or $500 daily rate.
• Room 205 — $40 per hour or $200 daily rate.
• Room 207 — $40 per hour or $200 daily rate.
• Room 209 — $40 per hour or $200 daily rate.
• Mezzanine — $50 per hour or $350 daily rate.
• Kitchen — $100 daily rate.
Most activities also have setup rates of various charges, and some other costs may be included.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
