Pittsburg County commissioners approved paying a total $36,500 in safety awards to county employees who made it through 2022 without a significant accident.
A total of 146 county employees qualified for the $250 award. Each eligible county employees who made it through the year without causing an accident that involved damage to property or injury to themselves or another is set to receive the awards
County commissioners approved issuing the awards by an unanimous vote during their Tuesday meeting in the Commissioners' Conference Room at the courthouse.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said the $250 safety awards are expected to be will presented this week, perhaps as soon as Wednesday.
"It's a separate check," Trammell said.
Trammell said she thinks the program is beneficial for county employees.
"It's an incentive for them to be more cautious of their surroundings," Trammell said.
To be eligible for the award, an individual must have been a Pittsburg County employee for at least a year, said District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith. Half-time, or part-time employees are eligible if they have worked for a full calendar year and have worked at least 750 hours during the year, Smith said.
Smith said he's the one who initiated the program.
"I started it in my day," Smith said, adding the safety awards have now been around from 17 to 18 years. It wasn't cash-related in the beginning. Smith said he started the program in an effort to cut down on accidents.
"I was having too many cut fingers," or employees having to go to the emergency room to get a few stitches, Smith said in presenting a couple of examples.
It wasn't a cash-related awards program in the beginning. Smith said he started the safety awards program by issuing free pairs of boots. He also told employees if they were no accidents "I will feed you myself, out of my pocket."
Finally, after a few years, the safest employees had multiple pairs of boots and didn't need any more. Smith said the state authorized giving up to $250 for the awards, so the county made the transition to the monetary awards.
Smith said he thinks the safety awards are beneficial to the county. Employees seem to be more safety-conscious because they want to qualify for the award and he's heard some employees telling others to be safer so they will qualify, said Smith.
County Commissioner Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers also said the awards are beneficial.
"It seems like every year, the same guys get it," Rogers said. "It gives them a little bit more incentive."
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman agreed.
"I think it works,"Selman said. "They appreciate the awards and it helps them be a little more cautious."
Individual employees in the District 1, District 2 and District 3 county commissioner district qualified for the monetary award. So did employees in the commissioners' courthouse office, the county clerk's office, the county assessor's office, the county treasurer's office, the county sheriff's office, the county court clerk's office, the county election board office and at the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.