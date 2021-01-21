Pittsburg County commissioners have approved safety awards in the form of monetary bonuses for 168 county employees.
Every employee who earned a safety award will get a $250 bonus — which works out to a total of $42,000 in bonuses for the 168 employees who qualified.
To qualify for an award, an employee must have finished 2020 accident-free — defined as avoiding any accidents which would end up costing the county money, said District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers.
All three commissioners said they believe the safety wards are beneficial.
"In the time I've been here, I've seen it make a difference," said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
Rogers said it helps make sure employees take care of equipment. Commissioners' employees used to get a set of boots and a coat as a bonus for having an accident-free year, Rogers said. By the time they won them for several years, they had plenty of boots and coats, Rogers noted. That led the commissioners to go with the $250 bonuses instead.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said employees working on the county's roadways on tasks including jobs such as patching roads and directing traffic have a dangerous job.
He said the awards give county employees an incentive to slow down and do things more safely.
County elected officials do not get to receive a bonus themselves, even if they've had an accident-free year. State law prohibits elected officials from receiving a safety award bonus, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell.
Pittsburg County offices with employees who qualified for a $250 safety award and the number of winners from each office are:
• Pittsburg County commissioners' office, including administrative assistants and secretaries — 3.
• Pittsburg County asphalt plant — 1.
• McAlester/ Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management — 3.
• Pittsburg County Courthouse janitorial and maintenance — 2.
• County Animal Shelter — 7.
• District 1, Pittsburg County commissioner — 25.
• District 2, Pittsburg County commissioner — 24.
• District 3, Pittsburg County commissioner — 25.
• County court clerk — 8.
• County treasurer — 6.
• County sheriff/jail — 42.
• County assessor — 14.
• County Election Board — 2.
Each employee with a safety award will get a bonus in the form of a separate check, maybe as soon as this week, Trammell said.
"We're hoping for Thursday," said Trammell. "It will be either this week or early next week."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
