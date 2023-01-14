A number of governmental offices are set to be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
McAlester City Hall will be closed all day Monday in recognition of MLK Day, although some city employees will remain on duty for essential services.
Also, the Pittsburg County Courthouse will be closed Monday in recognition of the MLK holiday, said County Commissioners’ Assistant Leslie Gray.
Both City Hall and the courthouse are set to reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Also, the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for MLK Day. Post office windows will be closed and there will be no delivery of mail or packages that day.
State and federal offices closed in recognition of the annual MLK holiday on Monday are set to reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with U.S. Postal Service offices opening and deliveries resuming Tuesday.
