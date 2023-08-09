City of McAlester voters will have the option of passing three changes to the City Charter during a Sept. 12 Special Election.
One of the propositions concerns the percentage of money the city is required to keep in the city’s Emergency Fund; another concerns future election dates and a third pertains to when elected candidates take municipal office.
Propositions on the election ballot include:
• Proposition No. 1 — Proposition 1 seeks to amend the McAlester City Charter by changing the formula upon which the Emergency Fund is based.
If the measure passes, it would change the formula from 10% of all budget expenditures to 10% of “all reoccurring unrestricted general operations” expenditures.
Details regarding the city’s Emergency Fund are in Article 5 of the McAlester City Charter, which addresses Financial Management. Details concerning the Emergency Fund are in Section 5.04 (1) under the Budget heading.
It states “An Emergency Fund will be included in the budget and every reasonable attempt shall be made to maintain this fund at a minimum of 10% of the total operating budget capital, including capital improvements.
Currently, the city funds its Emergency Fund at 10% of the total operating budget, but capital improvements are not included in the formula.
McAlester’s budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year began July 1, 2023 and extends until June 30, 2024. It sets the combined operating budgets for the for the city’s General Fund and the McAlester Public Works Authority at a total of $30,246,710.
With the operating budget alone used to fund the formula, the $3,972,115 city officials say is currently in the Emergency Fund meets and surpasses the 10% requirement.
However, the city’s budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year shows total resources of $89,549,123 — which would require the city to fund the Emergency Fund at approximately $8.9 million.
City officials are asking city voters to amend the City Charter during the Sept. 12 Special Election by changing the formula upon which the Emergency Fund is based from 10% of all city budget expenditures to 10% of all reoccurring unrestricted general operations expenditures.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said the change is needed, because the way the City Charter is written, the city needs to have nearly $9 million in the Emergency Fund, instead of the approximately $3.9 million it currently contains.
• Proposition No. 2 — Proposition 2 would change the dates for when elections are held for seats on the McAlester City Council.
If the measure passes, it would change the election dates from March to February in even-numbered years and adjust candidate filing dates to match state law requirements.
It would also change the filing date for the mayor’s office from July of even-numbered years to June of even-numbered years, with the election date remaining the same.
• Proposition No. 3 — Proposition 3 seeks to amend the McAlester City Charter by changing the dates when city of McAlester elected officials take office.
It would change the dates when elected officials assume office from the first regular city council meeting following the election to the first regular council meeting following their General Election, whether t held or not.
It calls for the term of office for all elected officials to remain unchanged at four years each.
Only registered voters who reside in McAlester city limits are eligible to cast ballots in the city’s Sept. 12 Special Election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.