The city of McAlester is getting ready to reinstate 10-day past-due notices and fees on utility bills.
City councilors voted one year ago, on March 17, 2020, to approve a resolution temporarily suspending the city of McAlester’s 10 day past-due notices and cutoff policies for city utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the city is ready to reinstate those past due notices and cutoff policies beginning April 15, with cutoffs for nonpayment slated to resume as soon as June.
“We have 1,200 delinquent accounts past due,” said McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak,
Notices were set to be mailed this week to affected utility customers with current past-due accounts, telling them of the city’s reinstatement policy and warning them a 10 % penalty will be added if payment is not made before the past-due date on the bill.
Stasiak noted that when city councilors voted to temporarily suspend the 10-day past due cutoff service to city utility customers during last year’s March 17, 2020 council meeting, it did not mean the city’s utility customers were getting free water, sewer and garbage pickup services going forward.
Nevertheless, some customers immediately stopped paying their city utility bills — and have not paid one since.
“There are many customers who have not made a payment in over a year now,” city of McAlester Chief Financial Officer Sherri Swift said during the March 9 city council meeting.
Councilors approved the request to reinstate the past due notices and fees on utility bills after city staff said they would work with customers with overdue accounts to try and avoid shutting their service off for nonpayment.
Now, with the upcoming reinstatement of the 10-day past due notices and cutoff notices, those with overdue city utility bills will not only have to begin paying their current utility bills, but they will have to begin paying their previous unpaid ones as well, if they want to avoid the possibility of having those services cut off by the city.
The city has a plan in place to work with those customers. Those who expect problems paying their past-due amounts in whole and who are more than one month behind on paying their city utility bill, can apply for a payment plan contract.
If approved, customers with the past-due bills would have up to 12 months to pay their account balances in 12 monthly installments over a one-year period. That would be in addition to their regular utility bill, which the city will also require them to pay.
Anyone needing assistance in creating a payment plan can find a contract on the “Online Services” section of the city’s website at www.cityofmcalester.com.
“To avoid being disconnected please make your best effort to pay your bill or contact customer service for assistance,” Swift says in the city notices going out to those with past due accounts. “Also, if your phone number has changed, contact us to update your information to receive past due and cutoff notifications. Customer service can be reached by emailing utility.office@cityofmcalester.com or by calling 918.423.9300 option 1, option 1.’’
The city of McAlester offers what it calls several convenient ways to pay.
“To pay anytime by debit/credit card over the phone, call 1-866-300-4423. Customers can visit a Paysite Kiosk at Pruett’s Food or the Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza to pay by check, card, or cash,” the notice to those with overdue accounts states. “Another Paysite Kiosk is coming soon to City Hall. Card payments are accepted online at www.cityofmcalester.com. Of course, payments continue to be accepted through the mail or payment drop box at City Hall.”
While City Hall is set to reopen on April 19, city officials are concerned about what could be a large amount of people wanting to come to City Hall to make in-person arrangements for a payment plan on their overdue accounts.
“We sent out 1,200 letters,” Stasiak noted. “A large majority of these people are going to need help, one-on-one.”
Stasiak said the city staff is currently working to try come up with a plan to meet the expected demand.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
