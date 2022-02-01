McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak said no matter how the forecast plays out this week, city employees are ready.
After the National Weather service forecasted a “dangerous” winter storm, Stasiak said city employees have outfitted and tested all available pickup trucks and dump trucks with salt spreaders so they will be ready to go when winter precipitation begins to fall.
“All we will have to do on Wednesday is basically use a front-end loader to load them up with salt which will only take a few minutes to do,” Stasiak said.
Stasiak said the city purchased 20,000 tons of salt at the end of last winter to add to the city’s storage with a large amount available for use this week.
“I haven’t checked to see exactly what we have, but I’m pretty sure we have at least 20,000 tons on hand,” Stasiak said.
Stasiak said the city invested a few years ago in snow removal tools, so city employees are able to plow the roads and salt at the same time with the same vehicle.
‘We have several of those vehicles available,” Stasiak said.
After a heavy snowfall, city employees will first clear the “priority 1” roads such as Strong Boulevard, Wyandotte/Wade Watts Avenue, Electric Avenue, A Street, V. Hulbert Smith, and South Street.
“Priority 2” roads include Washington Avenue, D Street, West Street, Monroe Avenue, and other major streets.
“It focuses on the main roads, especially around the hospital so that we have everything available to get people in and out of the hospital,” Stasiak said. “And then just the main corridors such as Electric, Monroe, Strong Boulevard, those main corridors. Once those are all plowed, then we start moving out into the secondary roads in then neighborhoods.”
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is in charge of clearing and treating U.S. Highway 270/Carl Albert Parkway, U.S. Highway 69 and Business 69/Main Street, and State Highway 31.
When asked if the city pretreats the roads, Stasiak said the city does not.
“We do not have a pre-treatment program,” Stasiak said. “We do not have the capability here.”
The city manager asks city residents to be careful when travelling while snow removal equipment is on the roads.
“Please stay back, stay away from these pieces of equipment,” Stasiak said. “They are large pieces of equipment and also we’re spreading salt out there and we don’t want to get it on anybody, so please give us plenty of room to work.”
The city manager also said all of the city’s backup generators at the water and wastewater plants and at the 911 center have been tested to ensure they will work in case power goes out.
“These are all done on a quarterly basis, but we’re just doing it and making sure that everything is functional before the storm so we don’t run into any hiccups at that time,” Stasiak said.
He said city leaders will continue to watch the forecast as the storm evolves.
“We’re ready to move forward,” Stasiak said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
