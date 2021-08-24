McAlester city councilors voted unanimously to pass four measures related to city water issues and how to finance them.
Councilors approved calling an election to see if voters will approve letting the McAlester Public Works Authority go into $32.5 million debt to address city water improvements.
They also approved calling a Nov. 9 election to see if voters want to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase for water improvements.
They also approved a water rate hike, with the provision it will not go into effect if voters approve the quarter - cent sales tax increase during the November election.
Voting “yes on all four measures were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Cully Stevens, Ward 2; Steve Cox, Ward 3 and Mayor John Browne, who were the city council members attending the meeting.
City councilors voted to pass a resolution authorizing the calling and holding of an election for voters to decide whether to approve or reject a measure allowing the McAlester Public Works Authority to go into debt for the water project. The MPWA consists of members of the McAlester City Council acting in a different capacity.
The measure would authorize the $32.5 million debt, to be serviced by a lien and/or mortgage on the water, sanitary, sewer and solid waste facilities serving the city and the revenues derived from them along with a lien on the year to year pledge of the revenues derived from an existing 2% sales tax, with the indebtedness to fund water system.
Language in the resolution called for a Nov. 9 election on the city water issues.
City councilors also voted to pass an ordinance relating to imposition of a new quarter-cent sales tax in McAlester, with any sales tax addition still required to be approved by a vote of the people. the measure contains the ordinance language.
If voters approve the proposed quarter cent sales tax during a citywide election, it would become effective on, or after, April 1, 2022, according to city documents.
City councilors approved a resolution calling for an election in McAlester calling for voters to approve or reject the proposed quarter-cent sales tax.
City councilors also voted to pass an ordinance raising the city's water rates and declaring it an emergency so it would take effect immediately. However, the measure also includes language stating "If the one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) sales tax rate to be considered by voters at an election to be held on Nov. 9, 2021 passes, the amended rates above will not be implemented.
A decision on whether to call an election asking voters to accept or reject a sales tax increase, versus a rate increase for the city's water customers, had previously been considered by the city council. That meeting had resulted in no action on any of the water issues.
Instead, the consensus was to tell the city's advisor and legal counsel for the project — Jon Wolff, of Municipal Finance Services, Inc. and Allan Brooks of, Public Finance Law Group — they wanted them to work up several more models regarding a proposed water rate increase.
They were to return with more information regarding:
• A proposed proposition to present to city councilors which, if passed by the council, would go to voters to decide if they will approve an additional $32.5 million in indebtedness by the city for water improvement projects.
• Another proposed proposition to present to councilors, which, if approved by councilors, would be presented to voters to see if they want to pass a quarter-cent sales tax increase to fund the water improvements.
• More information regarding the amount of proposed water rate increases for city water customers, if the city opts to finance the improvements that way.
While more work is needed on water infrastructure, Browne previously pointed out some improvements that have already been made to the city's water system.
"Contacts are all new," he said. "Pumps are all new. The clear wells and clarifiers have been redone," Browne continued. "The pumps have been redone."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.