McAlester city councilors who were present voted Tuesday night to take no action on a series of items related to the city’s water issues.
Instead, they asked city advisors to return for the council’s Aug. 28 meeting with more information on three items, which city councilors could vote on separately.
They are expected to return with a proposition for vote by the council which would present to city voters a question of whether to approve $32.5 million in indebtedness by the city.
A second item would have the voters decide whether to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase to pay for the city’s proposed water projects.
They also are to bring more information regarding proposed water rate increases, which would offer another way to pay for the water project.
This is expected to move the proposed election date from October to November.
Voting to take no action on the items were Mayor John Browne, Weldon Smith, Steve Cox and Billy Jack Boatright, all of the councilors who attended the meeting.
Under the original proposal, if city voters reject the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase, any water rate increases passed by the city council would go into effect Nov. 1, 2021.
Should voters approve the sales tax increase during the proposed city election, then the water rate increase would not go into effect, said McAlester Mayor John Browne. The quarter-cent sales tax increase, if approved by voters, would go into effect on Jan.1, 2022
Why were city councilors to consider raising water rates Tuesday night before the matter comes up before a vote of the people?
Mayor John Browne said the idea was to have everything in place in order to meet election filing deadlines. Even if the water rate increase is not on the proposed ballot, the mayor said prior to the meeting that voters can prevent it from going into effect by voting to finance the water improvement project through the proposed quarter cent sales tax increase.
Browne maintained the voters would still be deciding how to fund the $32.5 million project — either by voting against the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase and letting a water rate increase passed by the council go into effect, or by approving the sales tax increase, which would mean the water rate hikes would not go into effect.
Proposition 1 would ask voters whether they will approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase.
Proposition No. 2 would ask voters to grant the McAlester Public Works Authority authorization to incur $32.5 million indebtedness to fund water system improvements, fund a debt service reserve if applicable, and fund certain costs associated with the issuance of indebtedness.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tanya Barnes said she must have an election resolution in hand by Aug. 12 in order to hold an Oct. 12 election.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
