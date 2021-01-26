McAlester city councilors took no action on the city’s mask mandate during their regular Tuesday night meeting, which means it remains in effect as is.
When the matter came up on the council’s meeting agenda, McAlester Mayor John Browne related there was no reason to drop the mandate at this time. None of the others who were present at the meeting brought up anything related to the mask mandate for discussion, opting to let it continue.
City councilors attending the Jan. 26 meeting on the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright, and Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard, along with Mayor Browne.
The city’s mandate requires that a mask or other protective face covering be worn in public settings where social distancing of six feet or more is not being maintained.
It defines face coverings as, but not limited to, facemasks, towels, scarves and bandannas.
City councilors passed the most recent mask mandate on Thursday, Dec. 17.
It did not contain an expiration date to end the mandate.
Instead, it included a provision that beginning in December of 2020, the ordinance shall be discussed, and possibly acted on, at the second regularly-scheduled council meeting of each month.
This means the mask ordinance is set to come up again at the city council’s Feb. 23 meeting.
If no action is taken to rescind the ordinance, it remains in effect under the Dec. 17 measure.
Prior to the regular meeting, Browne acted to reschedule a special meeting and workshop that had been set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Browne said he already received word that several city councilors would not be attending and he planned to reschedule it a time when more of the city council well be present.
