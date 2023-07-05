The city of McAlester’s new operating budget sets funding for major infrastructure projects over the coming fiscal year.
It includes $2,473,532 in dedicated sales tax revenue to fund infrastructure needs. That’s in addition to other included revenue, such as investment results and Technology Fund fee revenues.
Funds are to be allocated from the city’s total operating budget of $30,246,7120 for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, which began July 1. The operating budget consists of the city’s projected General Fund coupled with McAlester Public Works Authority revenues.
Also, the new city budget shows the city has total resources available in the amount of $89,549,123.
Funding, or partial funding, for the city’s budgeted infrastructure projects over the coming fiscal year is outlined in the city’s Infrastructure Fund.
City of McAlester Chief Finance Officer Sherri Swift presented the budget to city councilors, on behalf of City Manager David Andren. They prepared the budget with input and assistance from city staff.
Projects and expenditures included in the new budget under the Infrastructure Fund heading for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year include:
• Street Reconstruction Projects — $400,000.
• Asphalt Overlay — $450,000.
• Sidewalk Projects — $200,000.
• Rehab West Waste Water Treatment Plant — $500,000.
• Lift Stations — $200,000.
• Water Line Replacement — $250,000.
• Sewer Line Replacement — $250,000.
• Meter and Valve Replacement — $250,000.
• Facility Maintenance — $150,000.
• City Manager Contingency Account — $103,332.
Swift said sales tax revenues will pay $2.4 million toward the projects, with the remainder coming from General Fund transfers or other sources.
Additional funding listed in the new city budget includes:
• McAlester Regional Airport Fund — It’s set at $470,392 in total revenues, which includes a $287,450 General Fund transfer.
• Nutrition Fund — This fund includes revenue from a $48,802 nutrition grant the city receives for funding the Senior Citizens Nutrition program at the J.I. Stipe Center.
Total fund revenues are $342,110, which includes a $178,911 transfer in from the General Fund, along with a city match of $11,809. Total expenditures are $342,110.
• Landfill Fund — It includes budgeted revenues of $327,500, of which $305,500 is Subtitle D. Expenditures totaled $186,500, with the fund used to prepare and maintain the current landfill for closure.
• Juvenile Fund — Included in the budget is funding 25% of the judge and prosecutor payroll expenditure totals, at $14,648.
• Education Fund — It is funded with one-eighth cent sales tax revenue in the amount of $618,383.
• Tourism Fund — The 2023-2024 budget reflects a decrease in hotel/motel tax revenue to $753,040. Expenditures include cost-shared funding for Pride in McAlester, also known as Keep McAlester Beautiful, and promotional materials for the city’s Tourism Department.
• E911 Fund — It includes $841,028 in revenues, which includes a General Fund Transfer of $225,556. With decreasing numbers of land lines in comparison to cell phones, revenues have been decreasing, the budget report notes.
Increasing costs required of the fund to keep up with the technology fund has resulted in an increase in expenditures not covered by declining revues.
• Economic Development Fund — Expenditure for a Small Business Economic Development consultant is included in the budget.
Also, the city was awarded a $2,994,000 grant for improvements at the Steven W. Taylor Industrial Park that doesn’t require a match from the city. The fund also includes the McAlester Incentive Program and Business Development match.
• Fleet Maintenance Service Fund — This is an internal service fund for all maintenance on city vehicles and equipment. It’s funded with $744,247 in revenues and expenditures, with expenditures monthly charged to the department.
• Workers Compensation Service Fund — It is an internal service fund for all worker’s compensation claims. The city is self-funded with an administrator disbursing the funds. It increased for a safety awareness program and is budgeted at $402,500 in revenues and expenditures.
• Dedicated Sales Tax Fund — This budget is funded with revenue from a 1 cent sales tax and is budgeted at $4,497,064. Expenditures are transfers to the city’s bond trustee to pay city bond payments with a total of $4,739,806, plus $5,000 in associated fees.
• Emergency Fund — The city has been maintaining the city’s Emergency Fund at 10% of the total operating budgets for the city’s General Fund and the MPWA.
The city’s 2023-2024 budget maintains the Emergency Fund at $3,972,115, based on the city’s current operating budget of $30,246,710, which consists of the General Fund and MPWA budgets combined.
• Capital Fund — It does not include a budget transfer from the General fund, but does include a $633,359 transfer from the MPWA to fund continuing lease and loan payments for dump trucks and city fleet vehicles.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s quarterly donation is utilized for city park upgrades and capital improvements for city facilities.
• Child Abuse Response Fund — City councilors passed an ordinance with a new $5 fee to be added on to all citations on Feb. 16,2023. Funds are collected when fines are paid and then remitted monthly to benefit the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort.
• Technology Fund — The budget includes $87,500 in this fund and is derived from the $25 technology fee attached to every municipal court ticket. It receives 50% of each $25 fee, with the remaining with the remaining 50% allocated for infrastructure.
Included in the 2023-2024 budget is $87,500 in technology upgrades.
• Storm Water Fund — Created through the Storm Water Ordinances, this fund includes $1,245,036 in revenues.
Expenditures include $150,000 for canal wall stabilization; another $39,410 for street sweeper payments; another $1,078,125 for Storm Water Projects, and $30,000 for Capital Outlay.
• Oklahoma Water Resources Board Debt Fund — It’s a fund that provides revenue to service the city’s OWRB loan for the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds projects. It includes $1,236,766 in dedicated sales and a $265,234 transfer from the MPWA.
City of McAlester Chief Finance Officer Swift presented the budget to city councilors, on behalf of City Manager David Andren. They prepared the budget with input and assistance from city staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.