McAlester City Manager David Andren's initial Capital Improvements Plan includes a list of potential projects and their costs.
Andren has already said there's not enough money available to cover everything included in the plan.
If everything on the list were fully funded, it would total $27,323,800 for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year alone — an amount that Andren said it is not available to fully fund everything. in the plan.
At the request of McAlester city councilors, Andren is compiling another report, this time with his and city staff's input on what the city's top CIP priorities should be.
Here are some of the original numbers, as presented to city councilors before they requested the report be further prioritized.
Possible projects for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year which begins July 1, 2023 and extends through June 30, 2024, include:
Wastewater Priorities:
• $250,000 sewer main replacement. The project would total $1,250,000 over five years.
• $180,000 for a 9 Mil pond lift station pump. Lift station pumps are used to pump sewage from both residential and commercial sites to a wastewater treatment facility.
• $80,000 Peachtree Phase 2 and 3, totaling $160,000 over two years.
• Connelly sewer, Phase 4.
• $16,000 for a backup aerator and pump.
• Unknown costs, head works at the west plant.
• $85,000 for chlorine basin baffles.
Facility priorities:
• $50,000, city landfill building.
• $35,000, Softball Complex storage building.
• $150,000 North Side Fire Station roof.
• $691,000 for the McAlester Airport terminal. With $1.5 million in grants, the project has already started.
• $167,000, Federal Aviation Administration building remodel. This project totals $500,000 over three years.
Street priorities:
• $2,205,400 street improvements for Sixth Street, Wyandotte Avenue to Chickasaw Avenue. It includes an estimate of $1,241,300 for infrastructure and $964,100 for stormwater.
• $500,000 street improvements, Washington Avenue, from First Street to Main Street.
• $1 million, Springer Avenue, in conjunction with the Mullen Park Project, totaling $2 million over two years.
• $60,000 B Street infrastructure,.
• $800,000 for the Fourteenth Street/U.S. Highway 69, which Andren said will have involvement by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
• $200,000, street improvements for F Street, from Madison Avenue to Monroe Avenue.
• $50,000, Cemetery Road overlays, , totaling $250,000 over five years.
• $70,000 for a street evaluation.
• $25,000 for message board with trailer, for streets and traffic.
• $20,000 for Samsara, Phase 2,3 and 4.
• Water priorities.
• $500,000 for the water main replacement programs, totaling $2.5 million over five years.
• $200,000 valve and hydrant replacement program, totaling $1million over five years.
• Inspect/rebuild two high Svc pumps, $70,000.
• Electrical panels for filters up to code, $150,000.
• Replace valve actuators for filters, $150,000.
• Chlorine crane support, $60,000.
• Update SCADA, or Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system/callout system, $140,000.
• Update to LED lighting, $10,000.
• Discharge ponds cleaned out, $50,000.
• Raw water pump station generator, $50,000.
• VFD for rapid mix, $10,000. VFDs are variable frequency drives designed to vary frequency to AC motors enabling them to operate at the speed desired.
• VFD's high-service pumps, $200,000.
• Carbon storage building, $10,000.
Community Development priorities:
• $170,000 Land Development Code update.
• $200,000 Master Trails and linkages.
• $154,000 bike trails, totaling $770,000 over five years.
Community Service priorities:
• $15,000, walk-in freezer at the J.I. Stipe Center.
• $15,000, Rotary Park Amphitheater roof.
• $50,000, Chadick Park tennis courts.
• $275,000, Mullen Park, total $550,000 over two years.
Fire Department priorities:
• $350,000 fire engine, the city's portion, possibly delivered in Fiscal Year 2025.
• $15,000 digital radios.
• $7,000 stair chairs, which can be used to carry individuals down staircases during emergency evacuations.
Police Department priorities:
• $10,000 bullet proof replacement vests.
• $15,000 digital radios.
•$365,000, police vehicles and up-fitting, six years.
Administration/finance:
• $150,000 document management system.
• $90,000, computers, equipment and technology.
Economic development/McAlester Regional Airport priorities:
• $125,000, drainage at McAlester Municipal Airport.
• $300,000, airport taxiway joint SEAL
• $22,000. Zero Turn mowers, $44,000 for two mowers over two years.
• $7,000, 18-foot utility trailer.
• $25,000, UTV, or utility vehicle, with 4-wheel drive.
• Unknown costs, electrical power in bump-outs along Choctaw Avenue and the Carl Albert Parkway center median.
Also listed were items for which the city council has already made commitments, such as:
• McAlester Public Library remodel, $300,000 per year, over six years.
• McAlester Regional Health Center, water tower, building, $500,000.
• Choctaw Avenue, from Third Street to Fifth Street, estimate only, $500,000 per year over three years, possibly beginning in the 2024-2025 Fiscal Year, totaling $1.5 million.
• Hereford Lane, increase waterline size, $150,000 per year for five years, totals $750,000.
