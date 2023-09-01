Tvshkahomma Ohoyo, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) women’s stickball team, made it into the finals of the World Series of Stickball for the first time in team history in the packed Pearl River, Mississippi arena in July.
The 0-2 scoreboard may have shown a loss in the finals, but to the team’s family and fans, these players are nothing but winners. The southeast Oklahoma-based team went up against home-field advantage and defending champion Koni Hata Ohoyo.
The two-week tournament was part of the 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair hosted by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
“We got runner up, which is still a great accomplishment,” said Tvshkahomma Ohoyo head coach Jared Tom. “One of our goals was to make it to the championship game and play for it all.”
The nail-biter was livestreamed on YouTube and on screens in Choctaw Resorts & Casinos.
“The back-to-back champions are one of the greatest teams of all time in the stickball world, so nothing but respect to them,” said Coach Tom about the Mississippi team.
Oklahoma had the support of a veteran coaching staff that included Kelly Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Jalen Shomo, Brad Willis, and Derek Willis. This year’s team roster had 109 names. Those watching the world series became familiar with a number of those names as key players: Becka Boykin, Kyra Hornbuckle, Aliyah Myers, Yasmine Myers, and Shonda Shomo, among them.
Coach Tom has helmed the team since it was formed in 2017. He has been playing stickball since he was in grade school and comes from “a stickball family.” Current players include big brother Joey Tom, Choctaw Tribal Councilman for District 7; their sister Gennavie Tom; nephew Konnor Tom; wife Kailyn Tom; and in the youth league, his two older children and a niece.
One of the three original team players of Tvshkahomma Ohoyo, Gennavie Tom lives in Poteau, but is originally from Broken Bow. She first picked up sticks at age 13, “just playing around the house with my brothers.”
While the conditioning is getting harder, the 28-year-old said she hopes to stay with the team at least long enough to see her nieces join her. “Playing with my family is the best feeling” Gennavie said. “Always good medicine!” Her advice for any young women considering trying out for next year’s team, “Come out and give it a go!”
Coach Tom said, “I just love seeing the game of stickball grow. Never did I ever think stickball would be where it is now. We have several families playing, and that is special to us all, to be able to play alongside your family.”
This year the Choctaw Nation is fielding three adult teams with a year-round season, and a fully functioning youth league playing January through April with seven teams and more than 500 young people from across several districts of the Choctaw Reservation. To learn more about tryouts and game schedules contact Coach Tom at jaredt@choctawnation.com or (580) 642-8464 or follow “Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Stickball” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.