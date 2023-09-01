TVSHKA HOMMA — Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton and six tribal councilors were sworn in Friday at the southeast Oklahoma tribe’s historic Capitol in Tvshka Homma.
Family and friends of the seven elected tribal officials gathered inside the historic Council House located on the Tvshka Homma grounds as the tribal nation’s annual Labor Day Festival kicks off.
Batton, who ran unopposed this year, was first appointed the tribe’s 47th chief following the retirement of Gregory E. Pyle in 2014. He won his election in 2015 and ran unopposed for the seat in 2019.
He thanked tribal members for “investing, believing, and having faith” in himself, Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr., and the tribal council.
“They all do a wonderful job helping us preserve and protect our culture and our history and do what’s best for our tribal members,” Batton said.
Batton praised the members of the tribe’s judicial system who were in attendance Friday and said when it comes to the McGirt ruling, he doesn’t care what Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says about the tribe’s judicial system.
“This is the best judicial system I’ve ever seen in the world,” Batton said. “They do everything that they can to make sure to protect not only our tribal members, but all citizens of the state of Oklahoma.”
More than 3,800 tribal members across four districts in the tribe’s 10-and-a-half county reservation voted for a tribal councilor in July to represent their districts and serve a four-year term.
Sworn in Friday along with Batton was District 1 Councilor Thomas Williston, District 2 Councilor Tony Ward, District 3 Councilor Eddie Bohanon, District 5 Councilor Ronald Perry, District 9 Councilor Perry Thompson, and District 11 Councilor Robert Karr.
Karr, whose district covers the eastern part of Pittsburg County, won July’s general election against Nellie Meashintubby to win reelection.
Official election results show Karr received a total of 987 votes, or 77.41% of the vote while Meashintubby garnered 288 votes, for 22.59% of the ballots cast.
Thompson, Bohanan, and Ward each won their races for reelection while Williston and Perry ran uncontested.
“I’m excited to serve another four years,” Karr said following the ceremony while also stating that he was excited to be a part of the tribe’s bright future.
