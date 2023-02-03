The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma released its 2022 Year in Review that outlines the tribe’s successes and goals.
Chief Gary Batton said in a release that tribal members would find the facts and figures in the report “interesting and eye-opening.”
The report boasts a total tribal membership of 215,361, making it the third largest Native American tribe in the United States.
More 5,964 students have been assisted by the tribe’s career development with a total award amount of $6,606,899 going to 5,964 students. More than 13,800 students were helped through the tribe’s higher education program and another 259 scholarships awarded through the Chahta Foundation.
The report states a total of $2,857,858 worth of food was provided to 34,415 participants through the tribe’s food distribution program.
More than 1 million patients were treated through the Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority in 2022 with 1,558,522 total prescriptions filled. A total of 27,650 patients were treated by the CNHSA’s behavioral health services.
The tribe’s housing department built 60 LEAP homes, 231 elder independent elder units, and completed 119 home loans. More than 340 storm shelters ere installed and another 2,120 home repairs were completed in 2022.
In the nearly three years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in McGirt, the report states the tribe has invested more than $24 million to strengthen its Department of Public Safety.
The report states a total of 663 public safety positions have been filled with a total of 76 cross-deputization agreements with outside agencies signed.
A total of 12,093 employees are employed by the southeastern Oklahoma tribe which was named one of Forbes’ 2022 “Employer of Choice” with Choctaw Casino and Resorts named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates.
Through the tribe’s Choctaw Community Partnership Fund, a total of $2,291,200 was awarded to 18 towns and 10 counties located throughout the tribe’s southeastern Oklahoma reservation. More than $1 million was awarded to 12 cities and own town through the Choctaw Development Fund.
According to the report, the tribe has a total financial impact of $2,519,532,303 with $838.6 million paid out in wages and benefits.
The tribe will have a $2.1 billion dollar budget for fiscal year 2023.
“The Choctaw Nation continues to have a positive economic impact on Oklahoma by investing in local businesses, supporting jobs and contributing to community projects and infrastructure,” the report states.
Batton said it is an honor to serve the Choctaw Nation proud.
“Every day I am amazed at their resilience, perseverance, talent, and hard work,” Batton said in the report. “With spirit like that, success is inevitable.”
The full report can be found online at www.choctawnation.com/news/posts/2022-year-in-review/
