The Choctaw Nation and its partner uAvionix received a first of its kind authorization last week for unmanned drone flights.
The two partners received authorization from the Federal Communications Commission to use aviation-protected radio frequencies for use of beyond visual line-of-sight drone flights — the first ever authorization from the FCC.
Operations are approved in coordination with the Federal Aviation Authority within the boundaries of the tribe’s Emergency Aviation Technology Center testbed in southeast Oklahoma.
“uAvionix is a phenomenal commercial partner in our Choctaw Nation emerging aviation activities, and we are always impressed by their pace of innovation,” James Grimsley, executive director of Advanced Technology Initiatives for the Nation said in a press release announcing the approval. “This latest FCC approval is a critical step for the industry as we move toward ubiquitous BVLOS operations, and will not only support our Choctaw Nation efforts, but also the industry at large.”
Beyond visual line of sight, known as BVLOS, refers to operations where the pilot responsible for the drone can’t physically see it during some or all of its flight. Regulations state a drone pilot, or an observer, must keep the drone within physical line of sight during all times of operation.
The flights will work through four independent C-band radios located across the more than 44,000-acre testbed that are networked together and work with other radios and sensors during a flight. Utilizing the protected spectrum guards against interference or tampering and enables a consistent, assured connection to the aircraft that meets safety requirements.
“The system continually monitors each link to optimally determine the best link for reliable command and control and ensure make-before-break connections when switching between each available ground station,” uAvionix explained.
With the approval, businesses who are wanting to implement the technology into their own testing and development can do so by using the testbed.
“Interested businesses attempting to scale BVLOS operations should contact the Choctaw Nation and uAvionix to support implementation and scaling of uncrewed aerial system operations with multiple C2 links including aviation protected C-band,” uAvionix said.
The latest approval comes months after the FAA approved the tribe for BVLOS flights at the testbed with the use of uAvionix’s technology in January.
The Choctaw Nation was the only tribal nation selected to participate in the FAA’s initial Integrated Pilot Program for unmanned aircraft systems in 2017 before becoming the only tribal nation to lead the BEYOND Program. Operations at the EATC focus on BVLOS operations for package delivery.
uAvionix’s General Manager Ryan Reed said in a press release the company’s partnership with the Choctaw Nation “is a testament of strength.”
“In a short period of time – measured in months – uAvionix has achieved multiple BVLOS waivers and FCC approval for operation of C-band radios for critical command and control functions,” Reed said. “Our continued success is a testament to the strength of our efforts with the Choctaw Nation and speaks volumes about our aviation-grade products and services.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.