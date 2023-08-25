Choctaw Nation Prosecutor Kara Bacon said an advocacy center operated by the southeast Oklahoma tribal nation is an answer to a challenge given by a Lakota Chief more than a hundred years ago
“Lakota Chief Sitting Bull made a challenge to all people, and he said ‘Let us put our heads together and see what life we can make for our children,’” Bacon said.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton and members of the tribal council joined Bacon and other numerous tribal officials Friday in Durant for a ribbon-cutting event for the Ahni Family Justice Center — the first of its kind in Oklahoma’s Indian Country.
Ahni means hope in the Choctaw language.
The Ahni Center will address the emotional and physical needs of victims of child abuse by providing services including counseling, advocacy, exams, and forensic interviews in one central location.
“We recognized that there was a need across this Nation, and that was a need for our children,” Bacon said. “And instead of just filling a hole, we fix this hole by opening the Ahni Center.”
The children’s advocacy center features several rooms for investigators to conduct forensic interviews of children in a safe and calming environment. Each room has cameras where other investigators can watch the interviews live in a state-of-the-art media room. A medical examination room is also available for use in the center.
“This center here will make sure that we can provide the wraparound services that so many of our people need when they go through these tragic times,” Batton said.
Batton said the Nation has the responsibility to take care of its people as a sovereign nation.
“And we do not take that lightly,” Batton said. “And I’m so proud of our staff.”
The center, located at the Chief Gregory E. Pyle Tribal Complex in Durant, was built using grant money, according to Bacon.
Choctaw Nation District 1 Tribal Councilor and Speaker Thomas Williston told the more than 100 people gathered Friday to remember the hardships of past tribal members.
“Look back and look at the hardships that they had,” Williston said. “Think about what they wished for their kids, their grandchildren or future grandkids. I honestly think and my heart tells me that the ones a long time ago that put us here, they wanted the best for their children.”
Bacon said she is thankful for Choctaw Nation leadership for helping with the betterment of the Nation’s children.
“We are full of leaders who care about the betterment of our children, the future,” Bacon said.
