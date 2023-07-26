The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma recognized 12 small businesses at its annual Chahtapreneur Award Ceremony inside Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant on June 22.
Each year, Choctaw Nation gives Chahtapreneur Awards to a Choctaw business in each of the reservation’s 12 districts, as well as crowning one business Chahtapreneur of the Year. This year, the highest honor went to Burgess Family Healthcare in Valliant, Okla.
Burgess Family Healthcare is owned by Chabon and Rachel Burgess, who opened their doors in 2018. Rachel is a family nurse practitioner who attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University for her LPN certification, the University of Oklahoma for a bachelor’s in science and RN certification and Purdue University for her APRN. Burgess Family Healthcare’s mission is to be the standard in healthcare and patient care, and its core values are integrity, reliability and dependability.
“It is important to recognize our Chahtapreneurs that are putting in the time and energy to provide quality goods or services to the rural communities of the Choctaw Nation,” Billy Hamilton, director of Choctaw Nation Small Business Development, said. “Entrepreneurship can be difficult but through their efforts, they are making a tremendous economic impact by creating local jobs and giving back to the communities that they serve. Our Chahtapreneurs are a vital part of our local economies throughout the Choctaw Nation and deserve an opportunity to celebrate their success with their peers.”
Award nominations are based on business owners’ participation in the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development program, community involvement and community impact.
Below is a complete list of Chahtapreneur Award winners by district:
District 1: Burgess Family Healthcare (Valliant)
District 2: Gypsy Brew (Broken Bow)
District 3: McKinney Creations Shop (Watson)
District 4: Morningstar Creations (Pocola)
District 5: Snow’s Outfitters (Stigler)
District 6: Hey There, Honey (Red Oak)
District 7: Jenna’s Concession (Rattan)
District 8: A and W Lawn Service and More (Hugo)
District 9: Durant Main Street Wash (Durant)
District 10: D&H Wholesale Tire (Atoka)
District 11: Freeze & Flare Heat & Air (McAlester)
District 12: Legacy Cryogenic Transportation (Coalgate)
