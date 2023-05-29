Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Investigator Dakota Grantham was awarded the Ryan’s Award from the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Effort and Ryan’s House Child Advocacy Center.
Awarded to an outstanding child abuse professional of the year, Ryan’s House Executive Director Jesseka Whitman stated “she had never in her career worked with someone as hopeful and determined in every single element of their work” as Grantham.
While he states receiving this award “means everything to me”, Grantham feels the award represents the success of a team effort between the Choctaw Nation (CNO), PC-CARE, and Ryan’s House. “As an investigator working with children impacted by abuse, my entire goal is to provide an opportunity for a better future for these children.”
Kara Bacon, prosecuting attorney for the Choctaw Nation, feels this award represents Grantham as “a dedicated partner in CNO’s mission to safeguard children across the Choctaw Nation Reservation, and his unique commitment to at-risk children in Oklahoma is worthy of this high honor.”
Ryan’s Award is given in honor of Ryan Luke who died from child abuse after being released from DHS Child Abuse Protective Services. As a result, PC-CARE and Ryan’s House were established to provide victim support and advocacy for child abuse victims.
Bacon said the Choctaw Nation has a valued relationship with Ryan’s House and will continue to collaborate with the program. Grantham’s work is such an indicator, she stated. “Investigator Grantham’s selection from a statewide slate of nominees shows that our tribal officers are leading the way in the field of public safety and are being recognized for their cooperative law enforcement efforts with local, State, and Federal agencies and organizations.”
