The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) Talihina Hospital is among the top 8 percent of the nation's major healthcare programs, according to the recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) patient experience ratings.
The ratings were just released with Talihina receiving five stars, the top rating.
"At CNHSA, we strive to provide not only safe, but the highest quality of care. We have staff members going above and beyond to help ensure our tribal members and patients receive only the best care,” said Janet Sharp, Quality Assurance Director. “We are very honored to be a five-star hospital, and will continue to strive for excellence."
The star rating system stems from the standard patient satisfaction surveys given to all hospital patients during the calendar year. The survey, known as the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), is used to provide a star rating to 3,269 hospitals across the nation. Of those, only 277 received the coveted five-star rating.
The star rating was created by CMS and published beginning in 2015 to provide a relative look at the HCAHPS scores in a way that is familiar to consumers. To receive the rating, the hospital must have at least 100 surveys completed in the year.
Survey scores are compiled on a quarterly and annual basis. CNHSA strives to keep the five-star rating through quality projects across the hospital and outlying clinics.
