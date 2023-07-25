Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said affordable housing like the rental homes built in McAlester are desperately needed among tribal members.
Batton was among several tribal and local leaders in attendance Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first set of affordable rental housing built by the tribe in District 11.
“How many of you have tried to go out and just rent a home here,” Batton asked the crowd with a handful of hands being raised. “It is pretty desperate, isn’t it?”
The chief said tribal members who can find a rental home will either find them in an old and dilapidated state or the rent is close to $1,000 a month.
Five families were present at the Choctaw Community Center in McAlester for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and planned to begin moving into the homes on Tuesday.
The five homes are a part of the tribe’s current plan of building 1,600 homes across the tribe’s 10 and a-half county reservation. Two more homes were under repair due to fire, according to Batton.
Tribal councilors unanimously approved more than $98 million to be used to construct 300 lease purchase homes, 240 affordable rental housing homes, and 60 independent elder homes in locations across southeast Oklahoma.
Councilors said the need for housing was evident through the applications received.
Choctaw Nation Tribal Council Speaker and District 1 Councilor Thomas Williston said the homes being built are all part of the council’s goal for better lives for tribal members.
“We wanted more housing, which we do, and we did, and we are,” Williston said. “It was kind of a unanimous decision, truly unanimous to put forward money to build these homes for our people.”
Williston said the decision was a personal one as he grew up in a substandard home and grew up wanting better for himself and his family.
“I kind of grew up in one of those substandard homes and as I got older, and we all have said it, I wanted better for my children,” Willison said. “We want all our people to have a nice home to go to and where you won’t be cold in the winter and hot in the summer. That’s our goal for all our people, a better quality of life.”
Choctaw leaders thanked Ki Bois Community Action for donating the lots for the homes to be built and TTA Construction for their work on building the homes.
“This is just a continuing effort of us providing housing for our tribal members,” Batton said.
Members of the Choctaw Nation who are interested in applying for housing or other assistance with housing can call the tribe’s housing authority at 1-800-235-3087 or visit www.choctawnation.com and search for housing services.
