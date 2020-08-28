Choctaw Nation forms McGirt task force

Questions remain after the Supreme Court’s July ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma — but some legal experts say it provided clarity and the Choctaw Nation formed a task force to work toward more answers.
The ruling determined Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute a Native American man within tribal boundaries.
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma formed a task force consisting of “25 to 30” people from offices and programs the tribe believes will be affected by the McGirt decision, according to a blog post by Chief Gary Batton.
“We still believe we have some time — at least a few months, most likely — before McGirt applies to us,” Batton wrote. “But there are certain things we need to start on now. Our first action item was to post ten new Tribal Patrolmen positions. It may take some time to recruit the ten, and then they need to be trained. Meanwhile, we’ve ordered their equipment.”
Batton wrote that John Hobbs, Choctaw Nation’s executive director of public safety, will chair the weekly meetings with the primary goal to figure out the impacts across the tribe’s 10-and-a-half counties and to organize.
The tribe is also hiring seven Native American child welfare workers after the tribe recently entered into an inter-agency agreement with the state of Oklahoma.
“We’re looking at ways to rename our task force so that it better describes what we’re doing,” Batton wrote. “‘McGirt’ was the name of the case before the Supreme Court but it doesn’t talk about our future plans.”
An online roundtable discussion hosted Friday by the Native American Journalists Association centered on the McGirt case.
It featured an ambassador and former tribal justice for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and the director of Indigenous Law and Policy Center at the Michigan State College of Law who explained the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision.
“The case was about the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the integrity of those borders,” said Jonodev Chaudhuri, attorney at Quarles and Brady and ambassador for the tribe.
Chaudhuri spoke about mistruths surrounding the July decision and said it will not create chaos.
“The opposite is true,” Chaudhuri said. “The Supreme Court brought jurisdictional clarity. People know what a reservation is.”
He said now that the tribe has clarity, it can work toward the future.
Chaudhuri was adamant that the McGirt decision does not apply to all Five Tribes.
“(Justice Neil) Goursich’s opinion was not about the Five Tribes. Nothing in the decision said it applied to the other Five Tribes,” Chaudhuri said.
He said most of the “chicken little” claims made after the decision can be taken care of by inter-agency agreements.
On the topic of oil and gas implications in the state, Chaudhuri said it was “too early to tell” and that people “shouldn’t fear.”
“It’s not a bad thing” to have new faces at the table, Chaudhuri said.
Director of Indigenous Law and Policy Center at the Michigan State College of Law and Professor Matthew Fletcher said the McGirt decision “cut through the (expletive).”
Fletcher said it was one of the few times the Supreme Court didn’t fall for the “(expletive)” implications brought up in the case.
When asked if the remaining Five Tribes — the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations — can resolve jurisdictional issues themselves with the state, Chaudhuri said they could.
Chaudhuri said the tribes can wait for legislation, which he said was “least effective,” enter into agreements with the state or litigate the issues.
“Cooperation and collaboration is ideal,” Chaudhuri said.
Chaudhuri said tribes “have to look into their souls” on whether or not they support legislation made by Congress on sovereignty issues.
“The stakes are really high,” Chaudhuri said.
