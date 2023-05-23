Choctaw Nation tribal councilors recently renewed a food security program for tribal members who are elderly or disabled with new applications for the program needing to be submitted starting June 1.
“We hear everyday as the council, and I’m sure a lot of other people do, what a blessing this program has been to our elders and people who are disabled,” District 11 Councilman Robert Karr said during the tribe’s latest tribal meeting. “The council is very happy to approve this resolution today.”
The tribe’s Elder Food Security and Disability Food Security Programs provide eligible Choctaw Nation tribal members with the opportunity to receive a $200 monthly grocery allowance. The current application is good through August 2023.
Councilors voted unanimously to extend the program through September 2024 after $149,926,190 in fiscal relief funds was recently received by the tribe from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act.
The funds were in addition to $944,425,951 dollars the tribe received in 2021.
Funding for the program began in 2020 through a mix of tribal dollars and monies received from the federal government’s CARES Act.
The program is open to Choctaw tribal members aged 55 and older and tribal members with a disability. All applicants must attest they have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 public Health Emergency to receive assistance. Supporting evidence of this negative impact may be required upon request.
Tribal members who are currently receiving the monthly funds through the program will have to submit a new application beginning on June 1, 2023, or else their monthly allowance will end in August 2023.
“To take advantage of the extended program, everyone must apply for the new round of funding, even if they have received food security funds in the past,” a release from the tribe states.
New applicants who are not currently receiving monthly funds will receive their first payment in September 2023.
“It is a well-needed benefit for all our people and elderly folks,” said District 1 Tribal Councilor and Speaker Thomas Williston.
Applications are available online at chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com. Anyone having issues with the application can call 1-800-522-6170 or email help@choctawnation.com.
