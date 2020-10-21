Choctaw Nation disagrees with AG's suggestions for legislation

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton says his tribe opposes a letter sent by the Oklahoma’s top attorney suggesting the state and federal governments make a compact related to the McGirt case.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday sent a letter to federal, state and Native American tribal leaders in hopes of moving conversation forward with “specific proposals” on how the governments can work together in addressing “uncertainties, difficulties and opportunities that McGirt have created.”
A 5-4 Supreme Court ruling in July found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who now faces a new trial in federal court. Hunter said 571 criminal cases have been referred to the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Oklahoma since the ruling.
In the letter, Hunter suggested federal legislation that would authorize the state of Oklahoma and the Five Tribes to enter into compacts on criminal prosecution.
Batton said he disagrees.
“The Choctaw government is opposed to federal legislation,” Batton said in a video message posted to the tribe’s website Wednesday. “I don’t agree that Congressional legislation is necessary. Not now, and perhaps, not ever.”
Hunter said that if federal legislation was to be considered, for it to be written for the tribes to decide to enter into the compacts or not with the state and allow for compacts to be amended at any time if a tribe wants to assume more control over criminal justice responsibility.
Batton said the tribe is already working on its judicial system and has been before McGirt was decided.
“Before McGirt was even decided, we had in place a prosecutor who is also a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the United States District Court,” Batton said. “This enables us to prosecute cases in tribal or federal courts.”
The Choctaw chief said the tribe is also expanding its capacity by adding police officers, social workers, prosecutors, and public defenders.
Earlier this month, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council voted to amend codes dedicated to tribal prosecution, jury selection, criminal law, and a public defender’s office.
“We have enacted an array of legal and regulatory codes designed to increase the capabilities of our judicial and legal system to uphold law and order in our jurisdiction,” Batton said.
Along with compacts for criminal prosecution, Hunter also recommended state leaders to begin developing a process for compacting with the Five Tribes concerning civil issues and other issues such as taxes.
“Private and governmental stakeholders from around the state should be engaged in these issues,” Hunter wrote. “and I stand ready to assist with compacts where my office can be of help.”
Batton said there is not need for a state committee because The Five Tribes already have their own committees.
“The Five Tribes are already doing this through our individual sovereignty commissions, dialogue with elected officials and state agencies, and in partnership with the federal government,” Batton said. “We are making substantial progress. We should take the necessary time to reason together through these issues and avoid repeating past mistakes in federal legislation regarding Indian Country.”
However, Batton did agree with Hunter that more dialogue was needed in post-McGirt discussions.
“I agree with the attorney general that more dialogue is needed,” Batton said. “Getting all the governments to sit down together will be a healthy thing.”
Hunter said he proposed the solutions as an idea for a path forward and the letter was not a mandate and that he looks forward to collaborating with the tribes and federal and state legislators in the coming months.
"We’re well aware of the challenges and opportunities before us and we look forward with partnering with all parties on a durable and sustainable basis to make sure justice is served and in a timely matter,” Batton said.
"Congressional action, if any, should come after we determine a need exists,” Batton said. “At the moment, the need does not exist.”
