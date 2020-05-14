The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority has announced that its COVID-19 drive-through test site in McAlester will close at noon Friday, May 15.
“Dwindling patient requests and the resumption of our regular clinical hours and operations have brought an end to the need for the drive-through service,” said Todd Hallmark, Executive Officer of Health, Choctaw Nation Health Services.
CNHSA launched the drive-through COVID-19 testing program free to the general public at its McAlester Clinic, 1127 S. George Nigh Expressway, on April 20. Hours on the final day, Friday, will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Screening takes place outside of the facility to reduce potential exposure to other patients and staff. Inclement weather conditions, such as this week’s expected heavy rains, could result in early closure of the site.
Before visiting, patients may want to call ahead to the McAlester Clinic’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center, (918) 567-7003.
