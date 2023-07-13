The City of Hartshorne and Choctaw Nation celebrated their successful partnership last month with an inauguration of the newly-added splash pad in the city park.
Hartshorne was awarded a Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) grant, and also raised funds from local donors to improve their park. The Choctaw Nation Development Fund matched those funds, awarding Hartshorne $105,381 in February.
Funds were used to add a small splash pad and fencing. This is the second time the Choctaw Nation Development Fund has donated money to upgrade the park. In 2020, Hartshorne was awarded $25,417 to purchase playground equipment.
The most recent project is near completion, and Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner couldn’t be more grateful for the role Choctaw Nation has played in her town’s improvement.
“It’s so exciting to have recreation, not just for the city of Hartshorne, but for everyone in this area. They’re so used to driving 15 to 20 minutes to get to anything like this, so this is exciting. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the Choctaw Nation Development Fund,” Faulkner said. “They also helped with the playground equipment previously, so they’ve truly helped with every aspect of this park. We’re definitely moving in a positive direction with a lot more improvements to come, and we couldn’t do it without the Choctaw Nation.”
About The Choctaw Development Fund
The Choctaw Development Fund supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, cities and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
The Choctaw Development Fund partners with the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development (CSBD). The CSBD is a single source contact for member advisory in the business start-up and existing business enhancement processes that increase the opportunity for success through partnerships with state, federal, and tribal resources. Our focus is delivering technical assistance, training programs, and access to capital for individuals and entrepreneurs in an effort to build successful, job-creating, Choctaw-owned companies within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
