Lights snap on as Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton scans empty pavilion seats at the capitol grounds in Tuskahoma — normally packed with people during the nation's annual Labor Day Festival.
Choctaw Nation cancelled its annual festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opting for virtual elements like a video of the State of the Nation Address. Batton said he believes the nation will persevere through the pandemic and other challenges like it has overcome adversity in the past with "the Chahta spirit."
"There's no doubt this year's been challenging," Batton said in the video.
Batton, who was first elected chief in 2014, said the tribe continued services without layoffs or furloughs amid the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic — and said Choctaw Nation is preparing after a landmark Supreme Court ruling this year.
A US Supreme Court decision in July in McGirt vs. Oklahoma found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute a Native American man within tribal boundaries.
Choctaw Nation formed a task force of 25-30 individuals from offices and programs possibly impacted by the decision, among other preparations.
Corey Ortega, Choctaw Nation special assistant to US attorney, said the McGirt ruling means some cases previously under jurisdiction will be turned over to exclusive jurisdiction of either the tribal or federal courts.
He said Choctaw Nation is preparing for several cases to come before tribal court.
"Our courts are prepared to handle an influx of offenses," Ortega said.
Kara Bacon, lead prosecutor, said Choctaw Nation's jury trial in July was the first since the establishment of the Court of General Jurisdiction. It was also the first in which the tribe used its sentencing power under the Tribal Law and Order Act.
"This trial shows both the prosecution's office and the Choctaw Nation District court are ready to handle any offenses that we may have under McGirt."
Batton said Choctaw Nation's emergency management department helped with storm recovery, search and rescue, and other tasks in the last year.
Joey Tom, senior director youth services, spoke about a program designed to help deliver goods to tribal members who tested positive for COVID-19.
Jerry Tonubbee, director food distribution, said several volunteers helped to gather and distribute those goods.
Trevor Mullins, senior director casino operations, said the idea stemmed from a huge demand on grocers, tribal plazas.
"We had over 700 associates come forward," Mullins said. He added the volunteers prepared mail to send prescriptions, helped stock country markets, helped disinfect plazas, and more.
"That was one of the most heart-warming things about all of this is when the call was put out, they answered that," Mullins said.
Sheila Risner, executive director at Bryan County RSVP, Inc., said recipients of the Meals on Wheels program are home-bound — making the roles of the program's volunteers vital.
"They saved the lives of those seniors that needed a meal," Risner said.
Batton said the tribe is less dependent on federal money — with graphics showing revenue breakdowns of 52% business operating income, 26% federal and state grants, 16% medicare and third-party insurance, 4% general governmental revenue, and 2% housing.
He said the tribe's money is returned to members — with graphics showing 68% members services, 10% investment sustainability, and 22% capital projects.
The video addressed the tribe's environmental impact, with programs like a backyard garden, recycling center, and water resource management.
Choctaw Nation also addressed education achievement programs.
Alesah Harold, academic enhancement coordinator, said Tigers Achievement Greatness, or TAG, provides college and career readiness for students in grades 7-12 at Talihina High School.
Partnership Of Summer School Education, or POSSE, offers a summer learning program with for public schools students in kindergarten through third grade, according to Padyn Stanley, assistant director.
Batton said the tribe built in the past year more than 200 elderly housing units and 300 homes through its LEAP Program, which program helps families become homeowners through education and finance assistance.
The chief said 1,532 students in the Anumpa Aiikhvna School will increase the number of Choctaw native speakers and help preserve the tribe's culture.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
