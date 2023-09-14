Choctaw Nation Tribal Councilors recently approved a $2.1 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
The tribe said the budget is a 1% increase from the 2023 fiscal year with the 2024 fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2023.
Councilors unanimously approved the budget during the council September meeting held Sept. 9.
According to the tribe, tribal membership has increased to more than 225,332.
“Our Tribal Council remains focused on expanding services to meet the needs of our tribal members and to provide economic opportunity for our tribe and our fellow Oklahomans,” Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said in a press release announcing the approved budget.
The tribe anticipates revenue in the amount of $2,528,871,551 with operating expenses in the amount of $1,584,664,412.
Maintenance capital expenditures are anticipated by the tribe to be $36,523,599 with the cost of goods sold being $495,025,402.
“The approved capital expenses are just over $186.3 million, down from $229.4 million last year,” the tribe states. “The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma revenue for fiscal year 2024 is projected to be nearly 3% higher than the prior year, driven primarily by increases in commerce and healthcare.”
The Choctaw Nation plans to hire an additional 726 employees in the 2024 fiscal year, increasing the total number of associates to more than 12,500.
“Even during this time of inflation, we continue to develop strategies to improve lives now and, in the future, while maintaining a solid financial base,” Batton said.
Councilors also heard annual reports from senior executive officers from the tribe’s divisions of commerce, health and service, integrated service, communication, finance, legal and compliance, strategy and analytics, and the judicial branch.
Choctaw Nation Chief Justice David Burrage said the judicial branch has started to hit its stride following the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma and subsequential rulings by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals regarding the prosecution of Native Americans.
“In 2020, we had 405 case filings,” Burrage told the council. “Year to date, we’ve had 2077.” The chief justice said the tribe’s highest case number was 2900 filings in Choctaw Nation District Court.
Burrage said most of the crimes that are being prosecuted have occurred in Pittsburg, McCurtain, and Bryan Counties. He explained the courts are using video systems to reduce transport costs of inmates within the 10-and-a-half county reservation to the tribe’s courthouses in Durant and Talihina.
The chief justice also said remote filing is expected to come online this year and will help lawyers and tribal members with their filings.
Tribal councilors also approved the appointment of Jack Austin Jr. to serve another term as assistant chief.
Amendments to the tribe’s hunting and fishing codes were also approved during the September meeting.
A recording of the tribal meeting is available on the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s YouTube page.
