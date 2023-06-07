The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announced its entertainment lineup for this year’s Labor Day Festival in Tvshka Homma.
The three-day festival will be held from September 1-3, 2023 at the Choctaw Nation Capitol grounds in Tvshka Homma — the original Choctaw-English rendering of Tuskahoma, Oklahoma.
“The festival gives us an opportunity to fellowship, share stories and come together as a tribe,” Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said in a statement.
Country music artist will headline the Saturday night entertainment.
Longtime headliner Neal McCoy will perform Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. McCoy is known for country music hits “The Shake,” “No Doubt About It,” and “Wink.”
The country music group Diamond Rio will perform their hits, “Meet in the Middle,” “One More Day” and “Beautiful Mess” following McCoy’s act.
Four gospel acts will perform Sunday to wrap up the weekend’s entertainment.
The Kingsmen Quartet will lead things off at 4 p.m. followed by the Mark Trammell Quartet.
Grammy Award winning artists Zach Williams and Jason Crabb will perform Sunday night.
The Choctaw Nation is currently seeking applications for Choctaw Performing Artists to play Friday night on the festival’s main amphitheater stage.
Artists must be 18 years or older to apply. Applications can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/labor-day and clicking the performers application.
The application is open for groups, solo artists, and other performance-based mediums and is due by June 30.
Applications are also available online for the cornhole tournament, arts and crafts vendors, and RV reservation requests.
A full schedule of events will be released in July, but events will consist of traditional events like gourd dancing, princess pageants, vendor booths and more.
Sporting tournaments and events such as chair volleyball, fittest Choctaw, horseshoes, softball, stickball, the tough touch Choctaw, volleyball, youth fitness challenge, and War Hoops 3-on-3 Basketball will also be on this year’s festival schedule.
Follow the event’s Facebook page at Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival for further updates. Updates can also be received by texting LABORDAY to 888777.
