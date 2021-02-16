The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announced Tuesday that three area casinos will be closed through Thursday due to inclement weather.
Choctaw Casinos in McAlester, Atoka and Stringtown closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 and will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 18, according to the tribe.
“We hope to reopen Friday, Feb. 19,” said Choctaw Nation Communications Specialist Michelle Weaver in an email to the News-Capital.
When asked about the status of other casinos owned by the tribe, Weaver said openings will vary by locations, but did say all Casino Too locations were closed.
“Travel Plazas are open, but hours vary by location,” said Weaver.
Social media posts showed the casinos in Idabel and Broken Bow were also a part of the closures.
Along with the closure of casinos, the tribe announced Tuesday that all administrative offices, health clinics, wellness centers and community centers will be closed to the public Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to the hazardous travel conditions in the area.
The tribe’s hospital emergency room in Talihina will remain open.
According to the tribe, the Choctaw Nation Health Service Authority is requesting all patients to call their clinic to reschedule appointments, including COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
“Tribal members impacted by this winter weather event and in need of emergency assistance should contact the Office of Emergency Management Disaster Response hotline at 1-844-709-6301. Tribal Services programs remain on call to provide assistance throughout this weather event,” the tribe said in a social media post made Tuesday.
