Choctaw Websites a website development and marketing company based out of McAlester, Oklahoma, was awarded a $5,000 Small Business Forgivable loan from the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development program and the Choctaw Development Fund.
Owned by husband-and-wife team Sash and Steve Johnson, Choctaw Websites is a website development and marketing company that focuses on helping small businesses find their target audience.
With over two decades of marketing and website design experience, Choctaw Websites offers website development, marketing strategy consultation and advertising consulting for any small business looking to promote itself.
“At Choctaw Websites, we offer small businesses the opportunity to help expand their demographics and get their key audience excited about their business,” states Sash Johnson, owner of Choctaw Websites. “Small businesses are the pride of rural southeast Oklahoma and we’re honored to help support and grow those businesses. We appreciate the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development program for realizing our opportunity to help serve our community.”
The Choctaw Development Fund supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, cities and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
“Choctaw Websites combines Sash’s fiery, unique marketing approach and Steve’s internet and web design experience to deliver customers a one-of-a-kind marketing experience,” states Brad Erwin, Choctaw Nation Small Business Advisor. “Putting a heightened focus on customer service and grave attention to client’s needs, Sash at Choctaw Websites is the perfect candidate to receive this forgivable loan as it will allow her and her team to continue to boost small business opportunities in southeast Oklahoma.”
Requested funds from the Choctaw Development Fund will help purchase updated equipment and allow Choctaw Websites to capture and create content in the field, allowing them to better serve and grow their customers.
For more information on Choctaw Websites, visit www.choctawwebsites.com
