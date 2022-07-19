CALERA, Okla. – To commemorate the Choctaw Cultural Center‘s inaugural year, the public is invited to a day of festivities for the whole family on Saturday, July 23.
The Choctaw Cultural Center One Year anniversary celebration will take place inside and on the grounds from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) officials and members, including elders, are expected to be joined by other regional government and cultural leaders.
At 10 a.m. a brief ceremony will be held to kick-off the event. Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will be among the speakers, and highlights of the center’s first year will be presented.
Also presenting will be Laura Marshall Clark, a Fulbright scholar to Ireland and lecturer in Comparative Cultural Studies at the University of Houston. Clark curated the exhibit “Chiefs, Clans & Kin,” a fine arts exhibit with works by 34 artists which will open at the center on its anniversary and be on display through Dec. 31.
Anniversary activities will include self-guided tours of the cultural center throughout the day, and an artists’ market with seven Choctaw painting, pottery, and beadwork artists.
Also, a woodcarver will show a film of his work, and a chocolatier will conduct a class. Activities for youth include making and flying kites at the Living Village.
Free cupcakes with the purchase of meals, ice cream, and a menu of traditional Choctaw food will be available in the Champuli Café. There are also special discounts on many items in the Hvshi Gift Store.
For a full listing and updates of the day’s activities, visit the First Anniversary event page. Regular admission and restaurant prices apply during the celebration.
Choctaw Cultural Center is located at 1919 Hina Hanta Way, in Calera, OK.
