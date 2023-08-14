Choctaw Landing, the new resort under construction in Hochatown, has announced they are actively seeking Choctaw artists’ work for the new facility.
Works are sought in all styles and media, including paintings on paper and canvas, dimensional work, murals, drawings, photography, sculpture, basketry, pottery, beadwork, carvings and weavings.
Submission deadline is Thursday, Sept. 7, with full details and criteria available at www.choctawlandingart.com.
Choctaw Landing is a $238 million resort designed to be part of the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape with a goal to keep as many of the native trees and plants intact as possible.
The four-story, 200,000 square-foot entertainment destination will feature 100 hotel rooms, casino gaming, several restaurants and bars, a pool, an outdoor venue with an amphitheater, beer garden and a family-friendly game zone.
Selection of artworks will be chosen for their significance and connection to the vision of Choctaw Landing and their visual impact, said organizers. The final artwork will be chosen by the Choctaw Landing Art Committee, who is charged with selecting works of high quality and diversity of expression.
“The vision of the art program at Choctaw Landing is to curate a remarkable collection of Choctaw-driven artwork that reflects the unique tapestry of perspectives and rich history of the community,” according to the art project’s website.
The invitational call is open only to Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal members or Choctaw CDIB cardholders.
The selection committee will notify chosen artists by October 2023.
