McAlester’s first Chick-fil-A Restaurant opens Thursday in the new Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.
Plans call for the new Chick-fil-A to open at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. Ron Buckley, a retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General with 28 years of military service, is owner and operator of the new McAlester restaurant.
Buckley said he’s hired around 100 employees to work at the McAlester Chick-fil-A — and he’s had no trouble finding that many workers.
“A lot of people are eager and want to work for Chick-fil-A,” he said. “It’s a great culture and an opportunity to serve people working through Chick-fil-A.”
Chick-fil-A’s regular operating hours will be from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru or carry-out ordering at the restaurant at 1209 Tanglewood Dr. It will be closed Sundays. Buckley said the reason for closing on Sundays goes back to Chick-fil-A’s founder, S. Truett Cathy.
“He said Sunday should be a day of rest,” Buckley said, a day of family time and an opportunity to worship.
To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A McAlester is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the McAlester area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
Buckley said he looks forward to making a difference in the community, where plans are for Chick-fil-A to become a site of opportunity and success. Buckley said he and his wife Traci have moved to McAlester and are making it their permanent home.
After retiring from military service as a One-Star General, Buckley worked for Amazon for a couple of years before deciding to go into the restaurant business.
“I grew up in Elk City,” Buckley said. “Our goal was to get back to Oklahoma.” They found the opportunity to do that through the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in McAlester.
“McAlester is a wonderful place,” said Buckley. “
Chick-fil-A offers a breakfast menu along with its regular menu items and seasonal specialties. For the fall it’s debuting the new Autumn Spice Milkshake and the return of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. These seasonal fall items will be available nationwide from Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, while supplies last, according to a company spokesperson.
With the opening of Chick-fil-A, Shops at McAlester continues the development process. Businesses still in the development process at the site include Five Below and Ollie’s.
The new highway shopping center began through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement, that developer Burk Collins & Co. made with the McAlester City Council and the Pittsburg County commissioners. The agreement called for the developer to construct the new shopping center and a traffic light as his own expense. Through the TIF agreement, Burk Collins & Co. will collect 90% of the city’s and county’s sales taxes collected at Shops at McAlester for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
The countdown began in March when Starbucks became the first business to open at the site. Burke’s Outlet opened later that month followed by Hobby Lobby on April 1. T.J. Maxx later opened its 21,000-square-feet apparel and department store adjacent to Hobby Lobby, with Ross Dress for Less soon opening as well.
Plans for the multi-tenant building next to Starbucks include a Tropical Smoothie covering 1,800 square feet and a 2,500-square-foot T-Mobile, with room for two additional tenants in the building.
Meanwhile, Buckley is looking forward to his new endeavor and his new community.
“McAlester has a small-town atmosphere,” said Buckley. “Everybody knows everybody and it feels like home.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
