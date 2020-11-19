A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas have found a new home in the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) and PBS stations across the country this holiday season.
“I don’t want to say that OETA has rescued the holidays, but it’s not too far from the truth,” jokes Polly Anderson, executive director of OETA. “Some time ago, Apple TV+ acquired the streaming rights to the beloved Peanuts franchise, and until now, there were no plans for a network television broadcast. I, like many, have come to count on these programs as a part of my holiday tradition and am very pleased to share that they are coming to OETA this year! As families across Oklahoma are adapting their holiday celebrations, it’s my hope that viewers continue to find a sense of normalcy and comfort in OETA.”
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will appear on OETA’s primary channel Sunday, November 22, at 6:30 p.m. A Charlie Brown Christmas will be celebrating its 55th broadcast anniversary with OETA Sunday, December 13, at 6:30 p.m.
To learn more about how to find OETA in your area, please visit OETA.tv/howtowatch.
