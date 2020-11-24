Visitors walking into the doors of the Choctaw Nation’s Cultural Center are greeted by a simulated campfire and other Choctaw Nation visual details.
“The building has meaning. The color, the shapes, the textures, all of it has meaning,” said Choctaw Nation Marketing Manager Crystal Bully. “You could probable write several books on what everything means in here.”
Bully said once completed, everything down to the smell of the campfire will be used to tell the “Chahta Nowvt Aya” which translates to “Choctaw journey.”
Although COVID-19 has delayed construction on the $75-million dollar project, the tribe is aiming to open the center in March 2021. Entry to the cultural center complex is off Choctaw Road, west of the intersection of Choctaw Road and Highway 69/75 in Durant.
Work continued on the 100,000-square-foot building that sits on 22 acres when the McAlester News-Capital was granted an exclusive tour of the building in October.
“The Choctaw Cultural Center is dedicated to preserving and perpetuating Choctaw culture and history,” said Stacey Halfmoon, senior executive director of the facility. “It is a place to experience Choctaw culture through exhibitions and programs. The collections and archives ensure we are good stewards of cultural items and documents. Classrooms and event spaces ensure we can continue to teach, learn and participate in Choctaw culture.”
Scattered throughout the exhibits are “live casts” of living Choctaw tribal members who were flown to New York to have their faces and in some instance’s full bodies 3-D scanned for display.
Some are used to show how the tribe lived “before contact” with others showing how they look in present.
One looks so lifelike that Bully believed he was an actual associate.
“It took me a minute to realize he wasn’t moving,” Bully said.
After walking through how the early Choctaws lived, guests will enter a room where all of the treaties between the United States and the tribes are shown.
“It really puts the visual on what each treaty stood for and what it meant for the Choctaw people,” Bully said.
Another exhibit features live casts of Choctaw tribal members who have served in the various branches of the military throughout history.
Activities throughout the cultural center will be geared for both tribal members and visitors seeking to learn more about the Choctaw people. Halfmoon said the experience will run “from rich interactive and immersive exhibitions to fun and engaging programs and activities,” including exhibitions, stickball fields, a living village, educational programs to join, story tellers to hear, and a theater which will host presentations and films.
In addition to the permanent exhibition and changing galleries, also featured will be the Luksi (Turtle) Activity Center for the young, or just young at heart, with traditional Choctaw houses to explore, a mini-forest, and even a giant luksi.
Outside exhibits feature a replica of a mound with a living village, a dance circle, children’s play area and a stickball demonstration field.
“Our Growing Hope initiative will also have some crops growing,” Bully said.
After visitors are finished viewing the exhibits, The Champuli Café will serve a number of traditional Choctaw foods along with more familiar cuisine with The Hvshi Gift Store offering authentic Choctaw-made items and other memorabilia.
Halfmoon said the $75-million investment by the tribe into the center is reflected in the beauty of the building itself.
“A return on vision, the Choctaw Cultural Center will welcome visitors for generations to come and will ensure that the rich and dynamic culture of the Choctaw people stays alive and well.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
