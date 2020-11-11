Ronald Wayne Stewart saluted as he was among several residents of a McAlester long-term care facility who were recognized during a Veterans Day ceremony.
Veterans sat six feet apart as McAlester Regional Health Center CEO David Keith, Marine Corps. SSgt. Micah McMackins and others offered certificates and salutes during a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday at Mitchell Manor Convalescent Home in McAlester.
Stewart was thankful for the recognition for his service in the Army during the Vietnam War, where he said he was shot multiple times in a leg that has since been amputated and he was shot in the back.
"That's where I got shot and I'm still carrying a bullet," Stewart said. "I got shot in my back and it lodged in my spine."
Stewart was born in Arkansas before his service and has lived at Mitchell Manor for about one year.
He thanked MRHC, the MRHC Foundation, Mitchell Manor, and Southeast Hospice for organizing the ceremony to honor veterans.
World War I ended on June 28, 1919, with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles — but fighting stopped on Nov. 11, 1918, with an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany.
President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11, 1919, as the first Armistice Day to honor WWI veterans with parades and a brief suspension of business starting at 11 a.m. Armistice Day later became a legal holiday on May 13, 1938, to honor veterans of World War I.
Then World War II required the greatest militarization mobilization in the nation's history with 16,112,566 service members and 291,557 battle deaths. And 5,720,000 Americans served during the Korean conflict and 33,739 died.
Veterans organizations urged the 83rd Congress to amend the act and renamed Armistice Day to honor all military veterans — leading to Veterans Day becoming a holiday on June 1, 1954.
McMackins, a staff sergeant and recruiter with the Marine Corps, saluted veterans during the ceremony and said he was honored when asked to be part of the event.
"It's like we're giving back to people that came before us," McMackins said.
