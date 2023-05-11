Family and friends smiled as they hugged each other after a ceremony dedicating a park bench to a fallen McAlester veteran.
They gathered recently for a ceremony dedicating a memorial bench at McAlester Heroes Memorial in Mike Deak Park in honor of Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron, died in 2021 while on active duty in Alaska at age 30.
Tarron’s father, Michael Tarron, said his son was an awesome son and dad, and he looks forward to bringing future generations to the memorial.
“This is something we’ll be able to come here years later and sit down in chairs and show our grandkids and their grandkids,” Tarron said. “We’re real thankful for the city and the anonymous donor. We really appreciate it.”
Pastor Terren Anderson said the memorial is a symbol of Tarron’s dedication, hard work, and love.
He said the benches remind people to reach out to anyone going through struggles in life.
“Our job is to be watching, to listen — and when we do hear and we do see, reach out,” Anderson said. “Love them and be encouraging to them. Today is a day of celebration, a day of remembrance, a day of honor.
“Your son, your husband, your daddy. He did good,” he told family members.
Dr. Teresa Smith called in from the Pentagon and read “The Dash” — a poem by Linda Ellis that tells a story about a funeral eulogist reflecting on the birth date and death date on a headstone being less important than the dash between them.
“What matters is how we live and love and how we spend our dash,” the poem reads.
Tarron was a specialist in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, the Army said.
He joined the Army in October 2016 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, before reporting to Alaska in March.
Tarron deployed to Afghanistan from September 2017 to March 2018 and to Kuwait from January to May 2020 while stationed at Fort Bragg, the Army said. He earned several awards and decorations during his service.
His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with “C” device, the Army Commendation Medal, two awards of the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Parachutist Badge and the Combat Action Badge.
But family and friends also shared at the service stories about Tarron being a loving son, husband, father and friend.
“He made a difference. He mattered. He loved,” Smith said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said the city is proud of its military history and veterans.
“It’s a somber occasion but it’s a celebration as well as we’re here to honor Sgt. Tarron,” Browne said.
“It means a lot to us that we had a nice little turnout for this,” said J. Michael Miller, who is married to Tarron’s mother, Angie.
Tarron is survived by his wife, Ryann, and two children, Calleigh and Clayton. He is also survived by his father Michael Tarron; his mother Angie Gardner Miller and stepfather J. Michael Miller; a step-father Jim Marcum. His father-in-law and mother-in-law Russell and Pam Uselton, and mother-in-law Robyn Laughlin. Brothers Gunner Tarron, Reed Marcum and Jaxon Tarron; sister Sydney Tarron; and step-brother Mason Miller.
He received a dignified transfer to his hometown months after his death.
Hundreds lined streets in McAlester with flags to salute as the procession entered with motorcyclists from the VFW Freedom Riders and Combat Vet Association, local police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicles escorting the family.
Members of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Fire Department, McAlester Fire Department, McAlester Police Department, Krebs Police Department, and several local fire departments and volunteers attended the procession.
