Gary Batton said people are starting to better understand the Chahta Spirit.
The Choctaw Nation chief told more than a thousand gathered Thursday the Expo Center in McAlester for Batton’s Celebration of our Chahta Spirit that the tribe’s history is integral in helping others understand the Choctaw people.
“They’re the ones that gave money after we came across the Trail of Tears and heard about the people of Ireland that were starving. We used our language to end World War I when we weren’t even considered citizens,” Batton said. “That’s who we are as Chahta people.”
Batton is running unopposed for the office of Chief of the Choctaw Nation and will be sworn in for his second term in September. He was appointed the tribe’s 47th chief following the retirement of Gregory E. Pyle in 2014. He won his election in 2015 and ran unopposed for his current term in 2019.
During his speech, Batton thanked Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. for helping oversee the day-to-day operations of the tribe, and he thanked the 12 members of the Tribal Council for working with him despite occasional differences.
“They are the most wonderful council,” Batton said. “They have a heart of gold. We may disagree this, that, or the other, but at the end of the day, we’re gonna do what’s best for our people.”
The chief thanked members of the Oklahoma legislature that were in attendance at the event. Oklahoma Senator David Bullard and Representatives David Smith and Jim Grego were a few of the legislators in attendance.
“They are doing their best,” Batton said. “I know sometimes y’all hear me say that sometimes the governor and I don’t see eye to eye, but you can count on our legislators here locally. They’re going to do what’s best for our people. They’re not going to play politics.”
Batton also thanked the more than 12,000 employees the tribe has employed throughout the more than 100 businesses the tribe operates across the world and the employees continued to work while the certain tribal businesses shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Yes, we did close. That cost the tribe and tribal members about $150 million when we closed,” Batton said. “The thing we did not close was is services. We made sure that we kept the money outgoing to our tribal members that desperately needed it.”
Batton said tribal employees worked tirelessly to send out more than $400 million worth of assistance out to tribal members through federal COVID relief funds the tribe received.
As Batton spoke, a message about the Chahta people was shown on a screen above the stage.
“Anowa nowvt aya tukvt… Himmack Pilla il Anukfilli ishi. From walking a path… to determining our own,” it read
“We want to keep our culture, our history, our language, our legacy alive,” Batton said in his closing. “And that’s what I assure you, I’m gonna do for the next four years.”
The evening ended with a concert from country music star and longtime performer at the tribe’s Labor Day Festival, Neal McCoy.
