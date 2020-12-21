In 1939, six brothers reared on a farm north of Ozark, Arkansas, two of which would end up in McAlester as prominent physicians, would begin a family Round Robin letter.
The first two paragraphs of the first letter (August 29, 1939) written by brother Albert to brother Edgar, does the very best job of explaining this family bond and tradition that continues now 81 years later.
“Dear Edgar: Of course, you will be surprised to get a letter from me. Perhaps you will be able to survive the shock. I am writing with the suggestion that we make it a chain affair something like the Round Robin. As we boys get older and more involved in our own affairs, we tend to lose contact with each other. Wouldn’t it be a good thing if each would write to the others at least twice each year. If you like the idea mail this letter together with your own to Ell (Elbert-E.H.). He cand send along with yours and his own to Herbert. Herbert will write Thurman and Thurman to Frank and hence back to me.”
“If the above schedule is followed the letters will proceed from the older to the next younger. Frank will write in January and July; my letters will be mailed in August and February; Edgar will write in September and March; Ell in October and April; Herbert in November and May; Thurman in December and June. The round would be completed with Thurman’s letters in June and December. I suggest that he send his letters by home each time and let mother and dad mail them on to Frank. (Frank was serving in World War 1 at the time) What do you think of the idea?”
In 1903 Edward and Sarah Shuller and their (then) four toddler boys found themselves back on the farm 5 miles north of Ozark where Sarah had grown up. It would be at “New Hope” where two more boys would soon join the family and for the next 40 years the boys would grow up, go to school at New Hope School, Ozark High School, all to various colleges and universities, and embark on their own busy lives, families and careers.
Frank, graduated Ozark High School 1916, Marine Service with the American Expeditionary Forces in France in WWI, graduated from the University of Arkansas 1925 with a degree in Business Administration. Career in Civil Service in the Veterans Administration.
Albert, graduated Ozark High School 1918, served two months in the Student Army Training Corps before WWI ended, graduated from Hendrix College, Conway, AR 1924, Master’s Degree in School Administration from the University of Colorado 1929. Teacher and school administrator, long-time School Superintendent at Berryville, AR.
Edgar, graduated Ozark High School 1921, 2 years at Highland College, KS 1923, graduated Hendrix College 1925, graduated Duke Divinity Graduate School, 1931. Minister in the North Carolina Conference of the Methodist Church for 37 years.
Elbert, graduated Ozark High School 1922, graduated Hendrix College,1925, graduated University of Arkansas School of Medicine 1929, one of 4 founders of the McAlester Clinic, and practiced medicine in McAlester, OK for 50 years.
Herbert, graduated Ozark High School 1922, 2 years at Highland College, KS, 1924, graduated Hendrix College 1926 with a degree in Business Administration. Career as a teacher, manager of a wholesale grocery company, Business Administrator for Palestine, TX Methodist Church, and Executive Director of Lakeview Methodist Assembly, Palestine, TX.
Thurman, graduated Ozark High School 1932, attended Arkansas Polytechnic College 2 years, 1932-1934, attended one year at Hendrix College, Conway, AR, 1934-1935, U. of Arkansas School of Medicine, 1935-1939, U. S. Army service 1941-1946. Relocated to McAlester, OK July, 1948, where he joined the McAlester Clinic which included his brother (Elbert), Dr. E. H. Shuller. Retired from pediatric medicine in 1989 after 41 years at the McAlester Clinic.
In 1939, as the youngest brother Thurman was completing medical school and heading off to England and World War II and oldest brother Frank was wrapping up his time in France and World War I, when the father Edward and son Albert corroborated to begin the now 81-year-old Shuller Family Round Robin letter.
With twelve different letters moving around each year since 1939 there are over 970 letters just representing each “branch” of the six Shuller brothers and since all of the brother’s deaths, for several years now, each of the brother’s children, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren have also contributed letters to the Robin letter still following their ancestor’s designated months.
The early letters were all handwritten but brother Albert, having access to the right equipment, coordinated the typing and copying all of the letters so all of the brothers received typed copies on onion skin paper. Today’s letters continue to include some old-fashioned handwritten letters, most are computer generated, and even some emails printed out and included in the particular family submission.
The brothers, although separated by distance in adulthood, remained close. They got together every couple of years for weekend reunions, especially after they became empty-nesters. The reunions still continue today hosted by cousins in Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Michigan. The 2020 reunion was to have been held in Texas, but was canceled due to the Coronavirus. Two Shuller Family Robin letters continue to arrive at the McAlester, Oklahoma post office at the designated time for cousins John Shuller (son of Dr. E.H. Shuller) and Dr. Don Shuller (son of Herbert Shuller).
McAlester’s Dr. Thurman Shuller being the youngest of the brothers (and the last to pass away in 2012 at age 98) was responsible for December letter and so he, and now his offspring, get to add the Christmas touch each year.
Dec 1953: “Christmas was just as exciting at our house as everyone anticipated that it would be. Little Frank, of course, wasn’t old enough to know what it was all about but he entered into the spirit of things anyway. Mary Beth gave no indication that she had lost any of her faith in Santa Claus even though this is her first year of school with all its opportunities for disillusionment. Their desires this Christmas were not so terribly expensive, so everything went just almost as planned. I’m afraid things will become more expensive in years to come. I’m sure all of you know a great deal more about that than I. Everybody seemed happy with what he got and the only squabble seemed to be between Henry and Margaret over Frank’s things. Frank would simply take what he wanted when he wanted it and that was that.
Our little Margaret is the only retiring one in our family. She says very little to strangers but manages to get people’s attention with her curls and big blue eyes. Frank is much the biggest build of all our children and has just the last few days started climbing to the top of everything in the house. He is so strong that Joan is almost exhausted every time she tries to dress or undress him. He’s simply into anything and everything all at once. I recall having some comments to make about Henry’s experiments at about that age and no doubt by the time the next installment of this letter rolls around Frank will have put Henry in the shade.”
Dec 1957: “Needless to say, Christmas was very lively around this house. We had very little extra company over the holidays, but there were enough of us around here to keep things moving. Dad seemed to get real pleasure in celebrating Christmas with a houseful of kids. For the first time we had a ceiling high Christmas tree which just fit in the bay window in the living room. In spite of its size the children still had it thoroughly arranged and deranged before Christmas. As usual they got too much for their own good but not everything they asked for. We got started on our Christmas preparations a little earlier and things were less hectic near the end than usual. Joan remarked that this was the very best Christmas we have ever had and I agree. Maybe the fact that it was the first Christmas in our new home had something to do with it. (In this message Dr. Shuller is sharing with the brothers about their father’s Christmas experience who at this time had relocated from Ozark to McAlester and spent the remaining two years of his life.)
Now over sixty years ago Reverend Edgar Shuller (3rd oldest brother), writing from North Carolina, opened his letter with the following:
“The old adage, ’time and tide wait for no man’ is without doubt correct. We are made to realize this fact around here. The tide comes and go and time just goes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.