Candidates have filed for a number of municipal offices in Pittsburg County during the first two days of the three-day candidate filing period.
Municipal offices are up for election in Alderson, Haileyville, Hartshorne, Kiowa, Krebs, Quinton and Savanna, with the filing period at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office set to end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Candidates filing for office as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, include:
• Alderson — Terryl McCoy filed for Alderson town clerk. Myra Watson filed for Ward 1 trustee.
• Haileyville — Johnny D. Ray is seeking the Ward 3A council seat in Haileyville. Danny Karr is running for the Ward 1A post on the city council
• Hartshorne — Renee Montgomery filed for Hartshorne city treasurer. Gary Jackson is seeking the Ward 4 council seat.
• Kiowa — Kristi Hall is a candidate for the Ward 1 town trustee’s seat and Meredith L. Hatridge is running for the Ward 3 trustee seat.
• Krebs — Connie Poole filed for the Ward 2 seat on the Krebs City Council. Both Daulfin Bennett and David Bailey are vying for the Ward 4 council seat.
• Quinton — Carla Montgomery is a candidate for Quinton town clerk/treasurer. Candidates filing for a seat on the Quinton Board of Trustees were Carol Gragg, M.A. Sweetwater Kendrick, Dawn L. Haviland and Mary Kilcrease.
• Savanna — Katie L. Gragert filed for an unexpired term in the town clerk’s office. Nathan Ivey is seeking the Ward 2 council seat.
Municipal offices with more than one candidate will be filled during a nonpartisan election scheduled for April 6.
