Alexis Adams, a junior at Canadian High School and Braxton Thompson, a senior at Crowder High School, were chosen as winners based on their essays, “Why I Would Like to Visit Our Nation’s Capitol”.
“I was very nervous and scared because it would be my first time to fly and so far away from my family,” commented Alexis. “Once I arrived and made some friends, I was excited to experience everything! The entire trip was amazing!”
“It was truly the trip of a lifetime; and I am so glad for the opportunity,” Braxton expressed his thanks. Although Braxton had originally opted out of the trip to participate in a fishing tournament, he reconsidered with some inspiration from his parents. He is not a stranger to traveling, having participated in competition bull riding.
For the past ten years, this annual expense-paid trip to Washington D.C. has been sponsored by Canadian Valley Telephone Company as a member of the Foundation for Rural Service. As a service to students in our rural communities, the hope is to create a greater understanding and appreciation of our nation’s history and its heroes. Also, they will meet and interact with the other rural students from states all across the USA; and discover their common challenges and strengths as young people who have grown up in Rural America.
Alexis’s favorite site visited was the Holocaust Museum, which she described as very moving and sad. Her favorite memory was wrapped up in her last comment, “I made wonderful friends and we are still in contact today.”
Braxton’s favorite sites he enjoyed and that meant the most to him were the Washington Monument and the Korean War Memorial. These two memorials stood out to him the most because of their natural beauty, their significance, and the amazing stories behind them. He said that the trip “wasn’t just an educational trip, but also an experience of a lifetime that I wish everyone could enjoy and make just as many memories as I did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.