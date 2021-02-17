A pipe burst at the Tandy Town Shopping Center flooded several connecting businesses Wednesday.
Water was seen Wednesday morning rushing out the front door where Stage once occupied, causing a large body of standing water in the parking lot.
Businesses adjacent to the empty business also had standing water inside.
An employee of Save-A-Lot said the grocery store will be closed until standing water is removed and water is restored to the building.
Water to the building was shut off to the building by city officials and a McAlester Police Officer was seen in the parking lot providing security to the open building.
