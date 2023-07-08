The McAlester Public Library is providing a pathway for more community members to become part of its library expansion and renovation project — one brick at a time.
Called the “Pave the Way” personalized brick campaign, it offers a way for community members to add their names, the names of loved ones, or other names to be engraved on special bricks.
Plans call for the engraved bricks to be installed in the walkway of what will be the new library entrance on the building’s north side.
It’s all part of the Southeast Oklahoma Library System’s plans to increase fundraising for the McAlester Public Library’s renovation and expansion.
It’s a way for community members to support the library renovation by sponsoring a personalized brick. Participants can become the “last step” in the community’s journey to the new, improved library, organizers said.
Engraved bricks are offered in two sizes and can be engraved with the participant’s name, the name of a loved one, in memory of, a business or organization name, or another legacy.
Engraved brick prices begin at $100 for a four inch-by-four inch brick, go to $200 for an eight-by-eight brick and up to $300 for an eight- by-eight brick with a custom logo.
Participants can use the library’s stock of clipart or provide their own artwork.
“We are excited to offer this fundraising opportunity for our community members, supporters and library customers,” MPL Manager Heath Stanfied said in a statement from the library.
“Whenever someone visits the library, they’ll see your brick as a lasting symbol in support of this community,” he said. “You are our last stepping stone as this community approaches the finish line to the new library.”
Library Assistant Manager Lacey Sudderth and Children and Teen Services Librarian Amanda Zaccaro were tasked with finding a brick company to handle the project.
Orders for the commemorative bricks can be made in person at the McAlester Public Library or online at https://donate.brickmarkers.com/stols.
Purchases made at MPL are to be paid by check, while online purchases are to be paid through PayPal, Zaccaro said.
Sudderth said the library has a goal in mind for the Pave the Way campaign.
“Five-hundred bricks is our goal,” she said. “We just need community support and we’re hoping to get it.”
Brick Markers USA, based in Florida, is providing special bricks for the project. Zacarro said the bricks will be shipped to the library when the renovation and expansion project is near completion, for installation in the new walkway.
With the Southeast Oklahoma Library System leading the drive for the McAlester Public Library’s renovation and expansion, more than $8 million has already been raised for the project.
It began with a $1.5 million pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation, followed by $1.5 million pledges from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the city of McAlester.
Another anchor pledge came through a $1.5 million pledge from the Fugitt Foundation.
Other donations from groups and individuals have also moved fundraising efforts forward.
“We’re excited for people to have a chance to be involved in the project and pave the way for a new library,” said Sudderth.
