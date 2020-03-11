Wilburton school officials say they asked cheerleaders and sponsors who attended an NBA game cancelled due to coronavirus concerns to stay home Thursday.
According to the release, Wilburton High School cheerleaders and their sponsors were in attendance at the Oklahoma City Thunder game that was cancelled after a Utah Jazz player presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.
All students, their parents, family, and any sponsors have been asked by the district to stay home from school Thursday, the release states.
The district said any absences Thursday would be an excused absence.
The Oklahoma Department of Health released a statement after the result saying those in attendance at the game are not at risk and that COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. "Only individuals who are in close contact would be at risk," the release said.
The following is the full statement posted on Wilburton Public School's website:
"This evening Wednesday March 11, 2020 the Wilburton High School cheerleaders and sponsors were taking part in the Oklahoma City Thunder game, and due to a player on the opposing team, who was not at the game, being confirmed to have the Coronavirus, the game was cancelled. All WHS cheerleaders, their sponsors, siblings, and any employees that were at the game have been asked to stay home Thursday March 12th, with excused absences. This action has been taken as a safety measure for all of our students and employees.
Wilburton Public Schools believes it is important to inform our families of this situation, and if you would like to keep your child at home tomorrow, it will be an excused absence."
