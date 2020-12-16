Investigators from the Hartshorne Police Department and the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting of a local man near noon Wednesday.
Hartshorne Police Chief Jerry Ford identified the shooting victim as Richard Newman, 52, of Hartshorne.
Ford said a call came in at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday regarding a report of a shooting at 722 State Highway 1, near a former restaurant in the area.
After the call came in, Ford said he responded to an address in Hartshorne where the shooting victim was located.
Newman was transported by ambulance to a parking lot near the Hartshorne baseball field where he was picked up by medical helicopter and transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center, according to Ford.
Ford said the matter remains under investigation, with the PCSO and Hartshorne Police on the scene where the shooting occurred.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
